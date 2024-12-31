Misanthropist
Interesting to see there's no coverage on this.
TLDR; Taliban doesn't recognize the British drawn borders (Durand line) and want to merge with their distant Pashtun brothers in Pakistan. Pakistan got mad and intensifies their attack on them, chaos ensues.
Analysis: Why have Pakistan’s ties with the Afghan Taliban turned frigid?
For two decades, they were close allies. Why are relations between Pakistan and the Taliban so tense now?
