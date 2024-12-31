International Pakistan and Afghanistan are in a verge of war

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 25, 2014
Messages
3,091
Reaction score
2,568
Interesting to see there's no coverage on this.

www.aljazeera.com

Analysis: Why have Pakistan’s ties with the Afghan Taliban turned frigid?

For two decades, they were close allies. Why are relations between Pakistan and the Taliban so tense now?
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

Loading…

www.france24.com

Loading…

www.abc.net.au



TLDR; Taliban doesn't recognize the British drawn borders (Durand line) and want to merge with their distant Pashtun brothers in Pakistan. Pakistan got mad and intensifies their attack on them, chaos ensues.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Taliban minister’s killing raises concerns about IS terror group’s expansion
Replies
0
Views
117
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Taliban move to ban women training as nurses and midwives ‘an outrageous act of ignorance’
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
cincymma79
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,476
Messages
56,716,527
Members
175,373
Latest member
pop

Share this page

Back
Top