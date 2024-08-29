Hellowhosthat said: There's loads of talent out there who'd fight for the contender series pay if given the opportunity too. Probably at least 5 guys who would have said yes you could put ahead of Finney. Click to expand...

I think you vastly over-estimate the amount of legit elite prospects out there.Most of the actual real young talent is in Russia, but the UFC has enough Russian fighters/champs to market.If they legit signed all the top guys available world wide none of them would want to be forced to fight a contender series fight at the current pay, they are making a multiple of that already.There are better guys then Finney but he’ll fight who they want when they want for what they want…like I just said.