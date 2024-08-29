News Torrez Finney is BACK on Contender Series for the 3rd time!

He sucks but he'll probably get a contract if he manages to squeak any kind of victory now for doing the UFC a solid.
 
This is actually pretty hilarious considering the shit Dana said about him after his last fight the other week. I know it's short notice, but still lol...
 
blaseblase said:
Why do they keep bringing the guy back? He's not built for that show. Just quietly sign him if they want him so bad. They must be running out of talent because they keep bringing the same people back.
He's like 5'5 tall at middleweight, keep bringing him back it's very entertaining. 😁
 
blaseblase said:
Why do they keep bringing the guy back? He's not built for that show. Just quietly sign him if they want him so bad. They must be running out of talent because they keep bringing the same people back.
There's loads of talent out there but they tend to get fixated on certain guys for whatever reason.
 
Dana “I told you to go get some more experience before you came back to contenders series”

Dana the next week. “Ok fuck it , come on back next month” :rolleyes:
 
Hellowhosthat said:
There's loads of talent out there but they tend to get fixated on certain guys for whatever reason.
I think Dana may be pissed at the matchmakers coming up to air that episode in Oct lol. I think Dana mentioned he has no idea who gets on the show, but to show him what they've got when they fight infront of him. So I doubt he follows and hears about who gets on there before the event starts.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
There's loads of talent out there but they tend to get fixated on certain guys for whatever reason.
There's loads of talent out there....that want to get paid.

So instead we get whomever will fight on whatever notice against whomever with the allure of a 3-fight contract at like $15K to show.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
There's loads of talent out there....that want to get paid.

So instead we get whomever will fight on whatever notice against whomever with the allure of a 3-fight contract at like $15K to show.
There's loads of talent out there who'd fight for the contender series pay if given the opportunity too. Probably at least 5 guys who would have said yes you could put ahead of Finney.
 
UFC should force Finney to make his nickname "The Decimator" in exchange for signing him.

Sets Dana up nicely when he inevitably gets humbled.

"That kid just got decimated in the UFC"

dana-white-dana-white-slurp.gif
 
blaseblase said:
Why do they keep bringing the guy back? He's not built for that show. Just quietly sign him if they want him so bad. They must be running out of talent because they keep bringing the same people back.
It's MW so you're gonna get repeats.

Jamie Pickett was a staple of Contender Series seasons, appearing in 3. Lost the first two and then finally managed to get a win over a regional guy they brought in for him and got signed.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
There's loads of talent out there....that want to get paid.

So instead we get whomever will fight on whatever notice against whomever with the allure of a 3-fight contract at like $15K to show.
"This is not a career, it's an opportunity" - Dana White
 
Hellowhosthat said:
There's loads of talent out there who'd fight for the contender series pay if given the opportunity too. Probably at least 5 guys who would have said yes you could put ahead of Finney.
I think you vastly over-estimate the amount of legit elite prospects out there.

Most of the actual real young talent is in Russia, but the UFC has enough Russian fighters/champs to market.

If they legit signed all the top guys available world wide none of them would want to be forced to fight a contender series fight at the current pay, they are making a multiple of that already.

There are better guys then Finney but he’ll fight who they want when they want for what they want…like I just said.
 
svmr_db said:


"You'd get absolutely decimated in the UFC"

- Dana White

"YOU ARE NOT GOOD ENOUGH KID"

"All right, it's been a week and a half, get back in here kid, let's see if you've improved any"
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I think you vastly over-estimate the amount of legit elite prospects out there.

Most of the actual real young talent is in Russia, but the UFC has enough Russian fighters/champs to market.

If they legit signed all the top guys available world wide none of them would want to be forced to fight a contender series fight at the current pay, they are making a multiple of that already.

There are better guys then Finney but he'll fight who they want when they want for what they want…like I just said.
Matej Penaz, Virgil Augen, Jacobe Smith, Ilian Bouafia or Azamat Bekoev would all take contenders.
 
