"You'd get absolutely decimated in the UFC"
He's a prelim fighter on the Apex cards on his best night.He sucks but he'll probably get a contract if he manages to squeak any kind of victory now for doing the UFC a solid.
Why do they keep bringing the guy back? He's not built for that show. Just quietly sign him if they want him so bad. They must be running out of talent because they keep bringing the same people back.
There's loads of talent out there but they tend to get fixated on certain guys for whatever reason.
There's loads of talent out there....that want to get paid.
So instead we get whomever will fight on whatever notice against whomever with the allure of a 3-fight contract at like $15K to show.
There's loads of talent out there who'd fight for the contender series pay if given the opportunity too. Probably at least 5 guys who would have said yes you could put ahead of Finney.
I think you vastly over-estimate the amount of legit elite prospects out there.
Most of the actual real young talent is in Russia, but the UFC has enough Russian fighters/champs to market.
If they legit signed all the top guys available world wide none of them would want to be forced to fight a contender series fight at the current pay, they are making a multiple of that already.
There are better guys then Finney but he’ll fight who they want when they want for what they want…like I just said.
He's like 5'5 tall at middleweight, keep bringing him back it's very entertaining.