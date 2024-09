I agree. As good as Max is, he doesn't perform as well against shorter guys. Volk was able to outstrike him for almost every round of their fights, except for the first 2 before the fight where USADA woke him up in the middle of the night. Aldo before gassing also had success boxing with him, IIRC he caught him with a left hook that hurt him in the first fight.



Now not only is he going up against a physically smaller fighter, but he also has probably the best boxing in the division, legit KO power and is half a decade younger than him. If he struggled at times with Aldo and struggled with Volk, I don't see a way he doesn't struggle with Ilia. Wouldn't at all be surprised if this is the fight where Holloway's chin finally betrays him.