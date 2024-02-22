Media Topuria Pulls Back Says He ONLY wants 3 Fighters For NEXT Fight - Wants to Defend Title Once Then Go For LW Belt

Which Matchup Are You Most Interested in?
Being a Max fan, that fight would be banana's and most reasonable.
The Double Champ Thing Is Getting Really Old


 
He should t alk to devilashvili before doing all those fantasies
So he wants to be a transitional champ? He's 27, if he wants to surpass Volk or Aldo he needs to start trying to get title defenses now.

Also we've already seen the two previous FW champs fail at 155, I don't think there's a lot of interest in Topuria v Islam and lightweight has already been clogged up enough.
 
One title defense gives you claim to a title shot in a whole other weight class?


I remember when you had to clear out your division before getting a sniff at another title, and even then it wasn’t guaranteed. Aldo would’ve been like a three division champ in his prime if he got the coddling these guys today get.


I like Topuria, but this kind of stuff is watering down the belts, they’re essentially props at this point.
 
Fact Checker said:
One title defense gives you claim to a title shot in a whole other weight class?


I remember when you had to clear out your division before getting a sniff at another title, and even then it wasn’t guaranteed. Aldo would’ve been like a three division champ in his prime if he got the coddling these guys today get.


I like Topuria, but this kind of stuff is watering down the belts, they’re essentially props at this point.
I'll never not be mad about Aldo and DJ not being allowed to move up and get a 2nd belt.
 
Fact Checker said:
One title defense gives you claim to a title shot in a whole other weight class?


I remember when you had to clear out your division before getting a sniff at another title, and even then it wasn’t guaranteed. Aldo would’ve been like a three division champ in his prime if he got the coddling these guys today get.


I like Topuria, but this kind of stuff is watering down the belts, they’re essentially props at this point.
/thread
 
So tired of this double champ crap. The divisions are almost all total messes already. Nobody wants to defend the belt any more. Opportunity should be rare reserved only for the few that have truly separated themselves.
 
Dude's last 2 opponents were 35 and 38 years old, both coming off losses. Islam already beat an established FW champ twice and got no credit for it, so why the hell would he take another fight he'd get no credit for winning? Great, so Islam ragdolls or KOs Topuria, then gets discredited for fighting another FW champ? He should pick off another contender at LW next, then probably move up himself while he's still in his prime.
 
Fact Checker said:
One title defense gives you claim to a title shot in a whole other weight class?


I remember when you had to clear out your division before getting a sniff at another title, and even then it wasn’t guaranteed. Aldo would’ve been like a three division champ in his prime if he got the coddling these guys today get.


I like Topuria, but this kind of stuff is watering down the belts, they’re essentially props at this point.
This take is a bit weird, MMA comes from a time of open weight, sherdoggers often complain that there are too many belts, yet, when a guy, the best at 145, wants to fight one of the best, the best at 155, he gets ridiculed, i mean, sure there is the upside of more glory without defending, skipping the line and all of that, but isnt this the best fighting the best? In the closest weight class possible? I mean, literally its the best fighting the best.

PS: This is another look at it, for ME, just having a belt, no defenses, should be enough for 1 title shot at another division, one shot, more they have to earn it.
 
This kind of talk is off-putting, and entitled. The UFC needs to come down on these guys. They did it with Islam, Edwards, and Dricus. Defend your belt. You aren’t getting a free TS at a higher weight.

Defend or vacate. And don’t even open your mouth about how you’re willing to defend once. But then you want a freebie TS at LW.

I don’t like it, and you don’t win people over talking like that.
 
So...
Conor is not making FW
Conor is not making LW, actually

Max will fight Gaethje
Assuming Gaethje beats the shit out of Max or assuming it will be a very tough fight for both of them, Max will probably not fight very soon after Gaethje

Is Sean willing to go at FW?

Also, it is embarrasing because if Volk wants another TS he should get it.
He defended the belt 5 times.
Israel also KOd and and got an instant rematch.

I know Topuria is good, but he is small for LW.
Islam would beat him badly on the ground.

I’m almost to the point where I hope anyone that tries to move up before clearing out their division gets viciously KO’d in their next fight, to the point where they can’t make a living off MMA anymore.
 
