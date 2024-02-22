Fact Checker said: One title defense gives you claim to a title shot in a whole other weight class?





I remember when you had to clear out your division before getting a sniff at another title, and even then it wasn’t guaranteed. Aldo would’ve been like a three division champ in his prime if he got the coddling these guys today get.





I like Topuria, but this kind of stuff is watering down the belts, they’re essentially props at this point. Click to expand...

This take is a bit weird, MMA comes from a time of open weight, sherdoggers often complain that there are too many belts, yet, when a guy, the best at 145, wants to fight one of the best, the best at 155, he gets ridiculed, i mean, sure there is the upside of more glory without defending, skipping the line and all of that, but isnt this the best fighting the best? In the closest weight class possible? I mean, literally its the best fighting the best.PS: This is another look at it, for ME, just having a belt, no defenses, should be enough for 1 title shot at another division, one shot, more they have to earn it.