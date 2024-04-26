Says He Wants To Fight
- Ilia Topuria - Win 145 Belt
- Move Up to 155 - Fight LW Champ Islam(or Whoever Champ is)
- Fight Mcgregor
He’s booked to fight, I have doubts he knows how to make it to a fight healthy thoughChrist, can't we just accept Conor is gone?
I suppose we'll find out soon enough.He’s booked to fight, I have doubts he knows how to make it to a fight healthy though
he's the best challenger for ilia other than volk. nobody in that division seems to stand a chance for now. people like yair or josh emmett showed that they are still a notch below that tier of volk, ilia and max.Honestly I'd prefer he stay at 155, at least until he loses a fight. 145 is a massive weight cut for him. If he fights and defeats Topuria he would have to defend against Volk. I want to see what he can do at lightweight while the iron is hot. He can always go back to 145 later.
you think yair with his ghastly grappling stands a chance or ortega, who's face was beaten to a pulp stands a chance....and ilia already beat emmett. so who do you think would give him a genuine run for his money at fw.Lol at saying nobody stands a chance for a guy who just won the title and hasn't fought any contenders.
Why bother going back for the 145 belt if the plan is 100% to abandon the division?
you think yair with his ghastly grappling stands a chance or ortega, who's face was beaten to a pulp stands a chance....and ilia already beat emmett. so who do you think would give him a genuine run for his money at fw.
volk,bryce mitchell, emmett isn't anyone? i didn't say he was the goat...i just said that max and volk are the only ones that i see beating him. seems like we can just agree to disagreeYes. Dude hasn't fought anyone. Lol at you proclaimed the undisputed GOAT before he's even done anything.
Yes. Dude hasn't fought anyone. Lol at you proclaimed the undisputed GOAT before he's even done anything.
volk,bryce mitchell, emmett isn't anyone? i didn't say he was goat...i just said that max and volk are the only ones that i see beating him.