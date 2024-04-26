Media Max Holloway Says He Wants THESE 3 Fights In Order Next On JRE Podcast And..

Honestly I'd prefer he stay at 155, at least until he loses a fight. 145 is a massive weight cut for him. If he fights and defeats Topuria he would have to defend against Volk. I want to see what he can do at lightweight while the iron is hot. He can always go back to 145 later.
 
After losing to Islam or Ilia the McGregor fight would make sense. I could also see Chandler getting in the mix for Max as well if he brutalizes Conor in the same way he did Tony & Hooker.

I don't think Conor has the heart & the brain(chin) to withstand & overcome the early storm of Chandler in the same way DP & Justin barely did.
 
Black9 said:
Says He Wants To Fight
- Ilia Topuria - Win 145 Belt
- Move Up to 155 - Fight LW Champ Islam(or Whoever Champ is)
- Fight Mcgregor
He needs to wait and see what happens with the Conor fight first imo. He'll likely lose to Topuria. I'm pretty confident Conor will get an early ko against Chandler.
 
Topuria is a smart move because if Volk gets his rematch first and wins it will only delay his return back to FW. At the same time he is like Hansel (Zoolander) at LW and is so hot right now that he should take advantage of getting a high profile fight. I think a rematch against Conor (assuming Conor wins) or the winner of Islam/Dustin are both great choices.
 
blaseblase said:
Honestly I'd prefer he stay at 155, at least until he loses a fight. 145 is a massive weight cut for him. If he fights and defeats Topuria he would have to defend against Volk. I want to see what he can do at lightweight while the iron is hot. He can always go back to 145 later.
he's the best challenger for ilia other than volk. nobody in that division seems to stand a chance for now. people like yair or josh emmett showed that they are still a notch below that tier of volk, ilia and max.
 
I get that conor is a showman and all that jazz. But whenever a fighter calls him out, its literally screaming to everyone, gimme the payday and I'm out. It's been 3 yrs since he's fought and he got killed twice too.
 
filthybliss said:
he's the best challenger for ilia other than volk. nobody in that division seems to stand a chance for now. people like yair or josh emmett showed that they are still a notch below that tier of volk, ilia and max.
Lol at saying nobody stands a chance for a guy who just won the title and hasn't fought any contenders.
 
blaseblase said:
Lol at saying nobody stands a chance for a guy who just won the title and hasn't fought any contenders.
you think yair with his ghastly grappling stands a chance or ortega, who's face was beaten to a pulp stands a chance....and ilia already beat emmett. so who do you think would give him a genuine run for his money at fw.
 
filthybliss said:
you think yair with his ghastly grappling stands a chance or ortega, who's face was beaten to a pulp stands a chance....and ilia already beat emmett. so who do you think would give him a genuine run for his money at fw.
Yes. Dude hasn't fought anyone. Lol at you proclaiming him the undisputed GOAT before he's even done anything.

Yair
Ortega
Evloev
Sterling
Volk rematch

Where do you get this confidence that a guy who just won the belt doesn't have any challengers?
 
blaseblase said:
Yes. Dude hasn't fought anyone. Lol at you proclaimed the undisputed GOAT before he's even done anything.
volk,bryce mitchell, emmett isn't anyone? i didn't say he was the goat...i just said that max and volk are the only ones that i see beating him. seems like we can just agree to disagree
 
blaseblase said:
Yes. Dude hasn't fought anyone. Lol at you proclaimed the undisputed GOAT before he's even done anything.
You have eyes, there are times when you don't need to see a result to know what is likely to happen.
It's called making an accurate prediction.

I predict Illia will rule the division for a while unless Conor actually manages to make 145 again and fight for the belt.
 
filthybliss said:
volk,bryce mitchell, emmett isn't anyone? i didn't say he was goat...i just said that max and volk are the only ones that i see beating him.
Again, he hasnt done shit. He hasnt fought anyone other than knocking out Volk in a fight he was getting out struck in.
 
If Holloway beats Ilia, I think beating Volkanovski in a rematch would be even more epic than chasing a second belt. Overcoming a guy after losing to him three times? That’s straight out of a movie.

Holloway’s got to decide if he’s sticking with featherweight. There’s a new wave of fighters like Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes who deserve their shot too.
 
