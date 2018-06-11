  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 - Official Thread

35066173_831153110409976_3057012916470415360_o.jpg




Excited about the new setting. DC's layout makes for an interesting enviornment.

Sign up for the Beta if you haven't already; https://tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/beta

Will include a list of gamertags for various systems same as for the first game once it comes out.
 
Looks good. One of the few online multiplayer games i enjoy, but then i'd just as easily enjoy it as a single player.
 
Looks good, I enjoyed the hell out of the first so Im down for this one.
 
really liked the first one, gonna play this
 
Looks like more of the same crap. Gonna wait for this one. Definitely not a day 1. Ubisoft is notorious for upscaling their demos and trailers. And the first game was dead in terms of PvE in the open world. It was just rinse and repeat of the same 4 side mission types.
 
Exploring the different environments/locations despite the repetition of the missions was still great, I have high hopes for the same in DC. In the Smithsonian, the Capitol Building, hopefully some secret government bunkers/escape tunnels or the Pentagon or Reagan airport across the river
 
I'm in! I loved the first one!

I play with Sherbros on the XBONE from time to time.
 
Then when it actually comes out the thread will be full of people pissing and moaning about how it fell off, isn't balanced, Ubisoft sucks...
 
Which is exactly why I am taking a wait and see approach. I drank the kool aid last time.
 

The Division 2 Details Endgame Specializations

Players will choose between 3 different specializations: Sharpshooter, Demolitionist, or Survivalist. Each specialization will offer a unique approach to how players progress and play through the end game content, including The Division 2’s all-new 8-man raids.

After completing the campaign, players will choose a signature weapon, a powerful new type of weapon designed to determine your specialization and help harmonize a group of agents. As players progress through a specialization, they’ll also gain access to new skills and pieces of tech, which should help differentiate the classes even further.

https://gamerant.com/the-division-2-endgame-specialization-details/amp/
The Division 2 Feels Like An Apology To Those Burned By The Last Game

The big sequel, slated for release next March, moves the series storyline ahead seven months, from the winter in New York City right after a chemical weapons attack in New York City to the summer in Washington D.C. It’s hot and the city is both battered by factional strife and wracked by bad weather. Some parts are overgrown with vegetation while a heat wave smears the city.

"There’s blistering hot east coast weather, I mean, come on,” Terry Spier, one of the game’s creative directors atRed Storm Entertainment told me. “Storms. Lightning. Thunder. Rain.” That’s all in there? “Oh yeah!”

The map is bigger than the first game’s by about 20 percent according to El-Zibaoui. He said the game will have several types of environments or biomes—commercial areas and residential areas like the first game had but also overgrown jungle-like areas, governmental areas, the suburbs of Georgetown, the Washington Mall.

“It’s an almost one-to-one recreation of a city using real data,” El-Zibaoui said. “If you know the city, you’ll be able to find your bearings.”

https://kotaku.com/the-division-2-feels-like-an-apology-to-those-burned-by-1826743075/amp
 
Paid for stash boxes. Looks like Massive hasn't learned anything.

 
tc-the-division-2-full-map-size-washington-dc-678x300.jpg



The Division 2 at PAX West 2018: Full Map Revealed ~ 20% Larger Than NYC

 
To be fair, it did fall off considerably because of how unbalanced it was. The loot system was busted, cheating was rampant, and UbiSoft were so slow in fixing the glitches, by the time they did, the players who had better opportunities to get better gear, had left because they were sick of getting ganked.

Whatever criticism the game received, it was all warranted.
 
I'm going to buy it, who the fuck am I kidding.
 
The Division 1 was actually one of the games that disappointed me the most, I love the setting, everything but the bullet sponge enemies.
 
To be fair, all of these were valid gripes. The cheating was rampant, and it wasn't addressed until much of the fanbase had left. Nevermind the various issues with unbalanced weapons, useless, trash gear, and broken loot system.

To Ubisoft's credit, they changed a lot that was wrong with the game, and added so much that it wasn't even the same game 1 year later. Which is why a lot of people are excited for this iteration. Everything I've seen in the gameplay footage leading up to the Beta, makes me optimistic they'll get it right right out of the gate.
 
