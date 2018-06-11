Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 - Official Thread

------------Players will choose between 3 different specializations: Sharpshooter, Demolitionist, or Survivalist. Each specialization will offer a unique approach to how players progress and play through the end game content, including The Division 2’s all-new 8-man raids.After completing the campaign, players will choose a signature weapon, a powerful new type of weapon designed to determine your specialization and help harmonize a group of agents. As players progress through a specialization, they’ll also gain access to new skills and pieces of tech, which should help differentiate the classes even further.--------------The big sequel, slated for release next March, moves the series storyline ahead seven months, from the winter in New York City right after a chemical weapons attack in New York City to the summer in Washington D.C. It’s hot and the city is both battered by factional strife and wracked by bad weather. Some parts are overgrown with vegetation while a heat wave smears the city."There’s blistering hot east coast weather, I mean, come on,” Terry Spier, one of the game’s creative directors atRed Storm Entertainment told me. “Storms. Lightning. Thunder. Rain.” That’s all in there? “Oh yeah!”The map is bigger than the first game’s by about 20 percent according to El-Zibaoui. He said the game will have several types of environments or biomes—commercial areas and residential areas like the first game had but also overgrown jungle-like areas, governmental areas, the suburbs of Georgetown, the Washington Mall.“It’s an almost one-to-one recreation of a city using real data,” El-Zibaoui said. “If you know the city, you’ll be able to find your bearings.”