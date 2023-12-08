Mass Effect + Interstellar = 'Exodus' Official Thread

EXODUS Introducing EXODUS - A new AAA science fiction action-adventure role-playing game franchise from Archetype Entertainment.

We have only one chance to prevent extinction… the Travelers.Your destiny is to lead the Travelers to the stars in the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in this universe – the Celestials.Leading the fight for salvation, you will be forced to make sacrifices putting everyone you love at risk.How much are you willing to sacrifice?CONFRONT TIME DILATIONNo other game puts the immense storytelling impact of Time Dilation in the player’s hands.Traveling on interstellar missions at the edge of lightspeed, days for you are decades for friends and loved ones back home. Entire lifetimes may pass in your absence.Choices you make create consequences changing the fate of those you love most — reshaping your world, and changing the future of your entire civilization for generations.The fate of humanity hangs in the balance.MAKE MASSIVE CHOICESAs the visionary leader of your people, you will face impossible choices.Sacrificing everything, you fight to protect your world from ancient aliens armed with technology that far exceeds our own.Existing outside of time, your choices change the very nature of your world, but one thing remains the same - your destiny is tied to the fate of humanity.INTENSE ACTION COMBATTHE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL HAS CONSEQUENCESThe journey of the Traveler is relentless, a constant battle where enemies abound.Rival human Dynasties vying to claim what's yours. Monstrous creatures hunting you across perilous landscapes. Alien civilizations hostile towards your plight.EXPLORE THE STARSA UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIESThe secrets of the universe are infinite, and a Traveler’s search for answers is never-ending. And to save your homeworld, you must first leave it behind.Your epic journeys will take you across the systems of the vast Centauri Cluster. With each Exodus, you will visit uncharted and often hostile worlds in the hunt for Celestial Remnants. Whether exploring the ancient ruins of long-dead civilizations, interacting with strange alien cultures and societies, or infiltrating deadly Celestial strongholds. You must unearth what has been hidden and rediscover what has been lost.PROGRESSION – THE PATH TO SALVATIONEMBRACE YOUR DESTINYI began as a simple salvager, scavenging ancient tech from abandoned ruins on our homeworld. From these humble beginnings, I became a legendary explorer of distant stars and worlds – a Traveler, hunting for ancient Celestial tech and weapons.But you must become something even greater, Jun. Not just a Traveler, but something more. You have been blessed with unique genetic gifts that will allow you to control Celestial technology in ways far beyond those of ordinary humans. You must learn to harness your powers and unleash your full potential. You must rise to the challenge and embrace your destiny.Humanity is on a path to extinction, and you are the only one who can save us.EXTRAORDINARY COMPANIONSNO TRAVELER JOURNEYS ALONEThroughout your travels, you must always be on the search for potential allies—human or otherwise.From your homeworld, there will be those who share your Dynasty’s vision and flock to your cause. Among the Awakened and the Changelings, you may find some of your most loyal followers in the never-ending war against the Celestials. Choose the best among them to stand with you.No matter their origins, these Companions bring unique skills and backgrounds that will prove invaluable as you face the uncertainties of the universe together.Whether you fail or succeed, it helps not to go it alone.