Today is Bob Gimlins Birthday, October 18, 1931

He is the type incapable of lying. Comment on this only if you've watched the interview

'Crick' is vernacular for creek

He and some buddies wanted to join the military shortly after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He wanted to join the marines and his buddies wanted to join the navy. They made a bet on a coin toss which to join and he lost. The next day they were to meet at the offices to join the navy except his friends noshowed. He still honored the bet and joined the navy that afternoon.

After the movie was developed and he saw it to his disappointment, he took a hiatus where Patterson and his brother in law went on tour without him and went as far as to hire a lookalike of Gimlin

He hated the attention it brought. His wife who was a bank teller was getting harassed often about being the wife of a fool and this fueled his desire to disassociate with the footage

Years later, Patterson apologized to him on his deathbed about being so driven over the film and touring without him with a Gimlin doppelgänger and they buried the hatchet. Gimlin began going on speaking engagements decades later over the film.

He contends to this day what he saw was real and if it was a hoax, it was done without his knowledge.

He was disappointed with what was captured on film. The absolute size of the thing was not accurately depicted.

Respect this man. He saw something that day and if it was a hoax, he was not part of it.

Still alive and kicking. He's at the ripe old age of 92 and should be cherished. Because when he does pass, I guarantee there will be a watershed moment on the film he and Roger Patterson captured just two days after his birthday on October 20, 1967.This is an interview featuring a ripe old Gimlin about 5 years ago.