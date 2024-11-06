It's my birthday today.

I'm closer to death than ever. Christ sake.



I'm 38, and I'm feeling old. Aside from doing my back in a couple of days ago, I'm lifting the heaviest weights that I've ever done, bottom stacking machine, but it translates poorly to actual movement. Also, my thick, luscious hair is starting to thin on top, I have a stiff left toe and I'm starting to go over the threshold in regards to my weight. I've started to go back to the gym too, but I may look to focus more on weight loss, mobility and weight loss instead of strength. Also, my diet has to change, and I'm stopping porn use outright. I also want to be more active, read more and use less screen time.



I'm not doing much. I'll be owning my first property from the start of 2025 and I need to be careful on the cash, though I may make a couple of trips to London and Brighton. Missus is with me, she made a cracking breakfast today and she'll be buying me a Toby's this afternoon. After that? I'll be good. I've got things to do. Lose weight, clean up, make money, but Japan is going to be visited in 2025. I've put it off for years to get the flat sorted, and now that it's in range...



Anyway, I made it a tradition to watch this on my birthday, so I'm sharing it.



Enjoy.



