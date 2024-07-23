TNT to Match Amazon's NBA Rights Package - Inside the NBA May Not Be Gone

Hog-train
But the NBA may block TNT from matching Amazon's offer.
I want TNT to win so that Inside the NBA can stay. It's the best NBA show.
TNT to match Amazon's media rights deal with NBA
The NBA is expected to decline TNT Sports' right to simply take the agreed upon Amazon package, sources briefed on the NBA's plans said.
