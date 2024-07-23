TNT to Match Amazon's NBA Rights Package - Inside the NBA May Not Be Gone

But the NBA may block TNT from matching Amazon's offer.

I want TNT to win so that Inside the NBA can stay. It's the best NBA show.

TNT to match Amazon's media rights deal with NBA

The NBA is expected to decline TNT Sports' right to simply take the agreed upon Amazon package, sources briefed on the NBA's plans said.
WBD has likely calculated, not unreasonably, the legal action will result in some sort of fuck off money from the NBA that will be more than the cost of taking the legal action. Suing sports leagues seems like bad PR but I sense the The Zaz wants to be seen as defending both the WBD brand and "old media" vs the tech giants.

Outside lawyers don't think that WBD has much of a chance of actually prevailing.

From what I have read about the Amazon deal, WBD could not afford it anyway. Amazon did a type of poison pill where a large chunk of upfront money has to be put in escrow. WBD's cash goes to pay down the debt. Clever deal making by Amazon (note: it is easy to be more clever when you have access to de facto unlimited money)
 
This changes nothing as the NBA does not acknowledge TNTs right to match the Amazon package(which is cheaper) as they created that strictly for streaming. Warner had the right to match the more expensive NBC package which they declined to do.
 
