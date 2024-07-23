TNT to Match Amazon's NBA Rights Package - Inside the NBA May Not Be Gone

WBD has likely calculated, not unreasonably, the legal action will result in some sort of fuck off money from the NBA that will be more than the cost of taking the legal action. Suing sports leagues seems like bad PR but I sense the The Zaz wants to be seen as defending both the WBD brand and "old media" vs the tech giants.



Outside lawyers don't think that WBD has much of a chance of actually prevailing.



From what I have read about the Amazon deal, WBD could not afford it anyway. Amazon did a type of poison pill where a large chunk of upfront money has to be put in escrow. WBD's cash goes to pay down the debt. Clever deal making by Amazon (note: it is easy to be more clever when you have access to de facto unlimited money)