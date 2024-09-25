Crime Today Marcellus Williams an Innocent Black man was put to death over a murder he didnt commit

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
991
Reaction score
1,388



www.yahoo.com

Opinion | Prosecutors say Marcellus Williams is innocent. He's scheduled to be executed anyway.

Barring a last-minute intervention by Missouri’s governor or the courts, Marcellus Williams will be executed despite widespread doubts about his innocence.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

www.cbsnews.com

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams despite questions over evidence, after Supreme Court denies final bid for delay

Marcellus Williams was convicted in the 1998 stabbing death of Felicia Gayle in Missouri, but DNA testing raised questions.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Opinion | Prosecutors say Marcellus Williams is innocent. He's scheduled to be executed anyway.​

Michael A. Cohen
Updated Tue, September 24, 2024 at 9:13 PM EDT·5 min read
21

UPDATE (Sept. 24, 2024 7:45 p.m. E.T.): The state of Missouri executed Marcellus Williams Tuesday evening, the Associated Press reported. He was 55.
UPDATE (Sept. 24, 2024 6:00 p.m. E.T.): The Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for Marcellus Williams. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.
UPDATE (Sept. 24, 2024 5:03 p.m. E.T.): Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has denied clemency to Marcellus Williams.

On Tuesday evening, Marcellus Williams will be strapped to a gurney at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He will be allowed to offer his last words. Barring a last-minute intervention by Missouri’s governor or the courts, he’ll then be injected with a lethal cocktail of drugs that will end his life. Williams, who was convicted in August 2001 for the brutal stabbing murder of Felicia Gayle Picus, may very well be innocent.
There is no physical or forensic evidence linking Williams to the crime scene. Fingerprints taken at the crime scene were inexplicably destroyed. Neither bloodied footprints nor hair at the crime scene could be linked to to Williams. The evidence against him is the testimony of two eyewitnesses — a jailhouse informant and Williams’ former girlfriend. His attorneys argue that both implicated Williams because they wanted to claim a $10,000 reward.
But perhaps the most unusual element of Williams’ situation is that, seemingly, no one with a stake in the outcome of the case wants him to die. Gayle Picus’ family, who believe that Williams is guilty, opposes the imposition of the death penalty. Members of the jury have expressed second thoughts about the verdict. And even the office that prosecuted Williams, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, has led the charge to free Williams from prison.
Quite often, it is the prosecuting attorneys who work most feverishly to uphold a successful conviction, but last January, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell filed a court motion to vacate Williams’ prosecution. (A 2021 state law allows Missouri prosecutors to ask a court to vacate a conviction they believe was unjust. Three other men already have been freed after decades in prison under that law.)

Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams. (Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty / ABACA via Reuters)

Marcellus Williams.
At the time, Bell’s office cited testing that found Williams’ DNA was not on the murder weapon. Subsequent tests, however, revealed that the knife had been mishandled by law enforcement, making a potentially exonerating DNA test impossible. Wiliams, who has long maintained his innocence, subsequently reached a painful agreement with prosecutors. In return for pleading no contest to first-degree murder, he would receive a new sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Unless Williams could find another way to prove his innocence, he would likely live out his days under lock and key. But he would avoid execution.
Judge Bruce Hilton and Gayle Picus’ family agreed to the deal. However, after lobbying from Andrew Bailey, the state’s Republican attorney general, the Missouri Supreme Court scrapped the agreement and ordered Hilton to conduct an evidentiary hearing.
According to Williams’ attorney, Tricia Rojo Bushnell, a lawyer at the Midwest Innocence Project who has worked on Williams’ case for the past seven years, “it is very unusual” for a prosecutor to seek to vacate a murder conviction, “and more unusual for a court not to agree to the prosecutor’s motion.”
But the latter is precisely what happened. On Sept. 12, Hilton ruled that “there is no basis for a court to find that Williams is innocent, and no Court has made such a finding.” Thus, Hilton concluded, the death sentence verdict must be carried out — even though he had agreed to the reduced sentence of life without parole just the month before.
“What we have here,” said Bushnell, “is a duly elected prosecutor from where this case happened who wants to overturn this conviction and an attorney general who was appointed [to the job], who doesn’t live in St. Louis County, trying to put him to death.” (Bailey was appointed as attorney general after his predecessor, Eric Schmitt, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022.)
Williams’ lawyers are continuing to try and save his life. They’ve filed a cert petition pending in the Supreme Court, a motion at the Eighth Circuit based on new facts that have emerged regarding the striking of Black jurors by the prosecution that might have violated his constitutional rights, and an appeal asking the Missouri Supreme Court to overturn Hilton’s ruling. But Williams’ likely last best hope is a grant of clemency from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has never granted clemency in any of the previous 11 death penalty cases since he took office.
I asked Bushnell how Williams was holding up, knowing that he could die on Tuesday night — or could be granted a last-minute reprieve. “He’s trying to hold both thoughts at the same time,” she says. “He remains hopeful but understands the balance of preparing for the moment and is focused on his family and his Muslim faith.”
It’s hard to imagine the trauma of being so close to death’s door, but Williams has been down this road before. He received a reprieve in 2015 and then in August 2017, hours before he was scheduled to die, when then-Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, granted a stay of execution. Then there’s the impact on the victims, who have had to relive this agony over and over for years, and Williams’ family. His son has gone through this for years, says Bushnell, not knowing if his father will die.
The whole experience feels like cruel and unusual punishment for all concerned and reminds us that the American death penalty creates far more agony and trauma than it does relief.
Still, no matter one’s view on capital punishment, whether for or against it, all surely agree that no innocent man or woman should be sentenced to death. I don’t know if Marcellus Williams is innocent or guilty, but when the prosecuting attorney’s office, members of the jury, and even the victim’s families express doubt about the death penalty, shouldn’t that be enough to stop an execution from going forward? If those with the most at stake in the decision are opposed, what good reason is there to take the life of a man who could very well be innocent?
One can only hope that Gov. Parson makes the right decision and spares Marcellus Williams’ life.
Click to expand...
www.cbsnews.com

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams despite questions over evidence, after Supreme Court denies final bid for delay

Marcellus Williams was convicted in the 1998 stabbing death of Felicia Gayle in Missouri, but DNA testing raised questions.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Never change Amerikkka, Never change.
 
Last edited:
Killing a potential innocent man is absolutely unacceptable. The biggest criminals and danger to society is government itself.
 
was reading about this earlier. Evidence sounded pretty damning and the new DNA stuff that they introduced did not clear him.
 
I am truly sick to my stomach. but why am i NOT surprised.
Welcome to the real Amerikkka ladies and gentlemen.
Question to my extreme right leaning/ republicans/ MAGA people... is this what you guys Elon musk Donald trump and all you extremist desire.
this is what yall keep crying about needing society to revert back to? the hell is wrong with you guys.


Watch how certain sherdoggers ignore this thread.

This is why we are divided as a country and rightly so.

This is Mike parson btw


And then you Goofballs wonder why Tyron woodley acted the way he did while in the UFC.
 
I should read into this before forming an opinion

But I agree you need to have irrefutable proof before an execution
 
he had items stolen from the victims home during the murder in his car
he sold the vicitms laptop that was stolen during the murder
dna evidence connects him to the crime scene
he confessed in great detail to 2 different people
his girlfriend reported that he had on blood stained clothes the day of the murder and she watched him throw them down a storm drain
he had an extensive rap sheet of various robberies and assaults
 
WokeWarrior said:
I am truly sick to my stomach. but why am i NOT surprised.
Welcome to the real Amerikkka ladies and gentlemen.
Question to my extreme right leaning/ republicans/ MAGA people... is this what you guys Elon musk Donald trump and all you extremist desire.
this is what yall keep crying about needing society to revert back to? the hell is wrong with you guys.


Watch how certain sherdoggers ignore this thread.

This is why we are divided as a country and rightly so.

This is Mike parson btw


And then you Goofballs wonder why Tyron woodley acted the way he did while in the UFC.
Click to expand...


What the fuck you going on about? You don’t know he was innocent. He went through all his appeals.

And Amerikkka is something a douche bag says. And I am not maga or even republican.

I am very much in favor of the death penalty, but I think it should be certain factors to consider. Number of victims, was victim child, is there dna evidence, witnesses, or iron clad proof of guilt. You take a mass shooter-they should have to get through their appeals within five years and when exhausted, put them to death immediately.
 
I don't know about all the details relating to this case, but it wouldn't surprise me.

That fact that over 200 people who were on death row have been exonerated since 1973 is proof enough that the death penalty should be abolished. There is a 100% chance that completely innocent people have been executed by the state, and that should be unacceptable.
 
nhbbear said:
What the fuck you going on about? You don’t know he was innocent. He went through all his appeals.

And Amerikkka is something a douche bag says. And I am not maga or even republican.

I am very much in favor of the death penalty, but I think it should be certain factors to consider. Number of victims, was victim child, is there dna evidence, witnesses, or iron clad proof of guilt. You take a mass shooter-they should have to get through their appeals within five years and when exhausted, put them to death immediately.
Click to expand...
You don’t know if he’s guilty too so why should he be killed if there is not crystal clear evidence of him as the perpetrator…

In 2024, Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, appointed a special prosecutor to review Williams’ case. The special prosecutor reviewed the findings of three independent DNA experts, a portion of the report reads. All three concluded that Williams was not the source of male DNA on the weapon and, therefore, could not have killed Gayle. Williams’ exclusion from the murder weapon is consistent with his exclusion from other forensic evidence collected from the crime scene, including a bloody shoeprint and hairs found near the victim’s body.
 
Last edited:
I've looked into this case I too think he was innocent
 
filthybliss said:
You don’t know if he’s guilty too so why should he be killed if there is not irrefutable evidence of him as the perpetrator…

In 2024, Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, appointed a special prosecutor to review Williams’ case. The special prosecutor reviewed the findings of three independent DNA experts, a portion of the report reads. All three concluded that Williams was not the source of male DNA on the weapon and, therefore, could not have killed Gayle. Williams’ exclusion from the murder weapon is consistent with his exclusion from other forensic evidence collected from the crime scene, including a bloody shoeprint and hairs found near the victim’s body.
Click to expand...

I prefer my death penalty cases to be more heinous and more people and it should be carried out very quickly. Punishment quickly is a better deterrent than harshness of action. And I don’t believe anything the innocence project says. They sole goal is to stomp out the death penalty and get prisoners free based upon the convicted killer claiming to be innocent so they stick their noses in it and try to get them free. If there is esculpatory evidence, then yes, pursue it. I am not familiar with this case and how he was the suspect, but the TS is claiming without a doubt this guy was innocent. Then he made it about maga and race or some shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,052
Messages
56,235,654
Members
175,119
Latest member
bababooey504

Share this page

Back
Top