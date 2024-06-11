title defenses don't mean as much as you think

people here like to bring up title defenses as an end all for all time ranking discussion



which is stupid



the divisions are much steeper than what it used to be. so to get a title shot you need like 10 straight wins against absolute killers now compared to 20 years ago when you only need to win 3 times before getting a shot



look at dariush. he never gotten a title shot and he won bajillion fights only because he was not marketable like some others in dana's eyes. look at belal, look at arman, you see what im saying?



if gsp, jones silva is in today's climate they wouldn't have a chance to reach double digit title defenses until they are 40, just because the game is involved, fights are harder, division is much steeper



anybody that cannot see that and holding dear life on title defenses are straight stupid, just look at the fight itself and make the judgement, it's not hard. the levels of fighters today are just better



anderson silva never had to fight back to back on pereira, izzy, ddp level competition. gsp wasn't facing usman, shavkat, leon edwards level in his reign



start trying to see the bigger picture. fighters today change weight class as well. and it's a normal thing to do, as you get older you need to move up weight classes. expecting a champ to forever stay in his division and not move up is stupid.