News Tim Means vs Uros Medic set for April 27th

Who wins?

Always tuning into a Means fight. He looked great in his last one. Pulled off some crafty tricks up his sleeve.
 
I'm gonna chalk up this piece of booking to the chaotic soup that is the midcard!

Should be a fun scrap, Means is no joke, coming off a win over Fialho. Medic is a dangerous dude but is coming off a loss to Orolbai. There's a significant elevator factor going on despite recent results.

If you hit hard, Medic is liable to crumble, but Means is more of a distance guy unless you gas TF out, which might open up opportunities for Medic unless he's completely technically out-matched.

I definitely like it! I figured Means would get a veteran, Medic would get an up-and-comer, but no reason to overthink it: WHY NOT!
 
War Means.

I watch all his fights.

I like the concept of ordinary business as usual whatever days where some jackass picks on some nerd and the nerd turns out to be Chase Hooper or Means etc.

I'm not saying those guys are nerds.
I'm saying I like the concept.
Because jackasses happen.
 
svmr_db said:
medic.gif
 
