I'm gonna chalk up this piece of booking to the chaotic soup that is the midcard!



Should be a fun scrap, Means is no joke, coming off a win over Fialho. Medic is a dangerous dude but is coming off a loss to Orolbai. There's a significant elevator factor going on despite recent results.



If you hit hard, Medic is liable to crumble, but Means is more of a distance guy unless you gas TF out, which might open up opportunities for Medic unless he's completely technically out-matched.



I definitely like it! I figured Means would get a veteran, Medic would get an up-and-comer, but no reason to overthink it: WHY NOT!