Throwback to Mayhem trashing Nick Diaz

Siver! said: Shame, really! Didn't fight much after that full stop, even though he had a short UFC run.



Crazy to think he's only like 43. It's over a decade since those fun times! Click to expand...

I think his personal problems crept in right around the time he got to ufc , he got battered by Bisping and I think that was really hard for him to accept because I think he felt the ultimate fighter reality show was giving him the opportunity to introduce his personality to a large audience, it’s one thing to lose but it’s another to lose badly.Then and I can’t remember exactly how it went but he either went into the Cb fight with a bad knee and made it worse , or he blew it out early in the fight , you can tell something is wrong because his guard is nonexistent because his knee won’t bend . Anyway there was apparently some altercation between Mayhem and some ufc staff after the fight, he was doing the “whatever, fuck it “ routine to deal with the loss and grabbed some beer in the back , the ufc staff told him he couldn’t drink until he was done his post fight piss test , he said fuck you and they stopped him but when everyone had settled down it was obvious that he didn’t work there anymoreKinda sad really, he was a talented guy