Throwback to Mayhem trashing Nick Diaz

Mayhem could be pretty entertaining before he went off the deep end , just listened to him on the Rampage podcast and it was the best he’s sounded in years .
At that point in time when this interview took place he would have given Nick serious difficulty if they had fought
 
TommyBikes said:
I don’t understand why this fight didn’t happen. Diaz would have beat his ass
The fight didn't happen because Nick ducked him via catchweight stipulation, which was very hypocritical given that Nick repeatedly missed weight to fight smaller opponents in the past.
 
Elvis. said:
He is a bjj guy without great wrestling, Diaz would have beaten him pretty easily imo. And believe me, i would have loved to see Diaz getting embarassed, i just dont see it
 
amok attitude said:
Your assessment is completely valid , could go that way , I just think Mayhem was a bit bigger at that point and it’s not like Nick had Bj Penn level takedown defence.
Also Mayhem was excellent on the ground at that moment in time , he just fought Jacare and almost the entire fight was on the ground.
But again you are right , if he’s forced to strike with Nick he’s getting his ass kicked
 
Elvis. said:
Yep there was that size thing, i had forgotten. They could not agree on the weigh for that fight.
 
Siver! said:
Weren't they trying to get that at a catchweight?

I'm not sure why it never happened, there was time, I just guess Strikeforce ran out of it.
After the Jake Shields brawl incident Mayhem never fought in Strikeforce ever again , it was probably a money thing
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Elvis. said:
Shame, really! Didn't fight much after that full stop, even though he had a short UFC run.

Crazy to think he's only like 43. It's over a decade since those fun times!
 
Siver! said:
I think his personal problems crept in right around the time he got to ufc , he got battered by Bisping and I think that was really hard for him to accept because I think he felt the ultimate fighter reality show was giving him the opportunity to introduce his personality to a large audience, it’s one thing to lose but it’s another to lose badly.
Then and I can’t remember exactly how it went but he either went into the Cb fight with a bad knee and made it worse , or he blew it out early in the fight , you can tell something is wrong because his guard is nonexistent because his knee won’t bend . Anyway there was apparently some altercation between Mayhem and some ufc staff after the fight, he was doing the “whatever, fuck it “ routine to deal with the loss and grabbed some beer in the back , the ufc staff told him he couldn’t drink until he was done his post fight piss test , he said fuck you and they stopped him but when everyone had settled down it was obvious that he didn’t work there anymore
Kinda sad really, he was a talented guy
 
Elvis. said:
Nice one, mate, I didn't know that story!

Part of me thinks if the sport had been truly professional back then he might have been better managed etc, but then I also think if the sport were super professional he'd have been bombed out anyway. He just wasn't that guy!
 
