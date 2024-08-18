Throwback to Mayhem trashing Nick Diaz

biscuitsbrah
Haha like Rampage I wasn’t always a fan of his shtick, but damn he did have some funny moments
Fuck it let's do it now!
That would have been a fun scrap back in the day. Both those guys were maniacs.
Nicks hospital brawl with Diesel Riggs was legendary.
At that point in time when this interview took place he would have given Nick serious difficulty if they had fought
Also Mayhem was excellent on the ground at that moment in time , he just fought Jacare and almost the entire fight was on the ground.
But again you are right , if he’s forced to strike with Nick he’s getting his ass kicked
I don’t understand why this fight didn’t happen. Diaz would have beat his ass
I'm not sure why it never happened, there was time, I just guess Strikeforce ran out of it.
After the Jake Shields brawl incident Mayhem never fought in Strikeforce ever again , it was probably a money thing
I think his personal problems crept in right around the time he got to ufc , he got battered by Bisping and I think that was really hard for him to accept because I think he felt the ultimate fighter reality show was giving him the opportunity to introduce his personality to a large audience, it’s one thing to lose but it’s another to lose badly.Shame, really! Didn't fight much after that full stop, even though he had a short UFC run.
Crazy to think he's only like 43. It's over a decade since those fun times!
I think his personal problems crept in right around the time he got to ufc , he got battered by Bisping and I think that was really hard for him to accept because I think he felt the ultimate fighter reality show was giving him the opportunity to introduce his personality to a large audience, it’s one thing to lose but it’s another to lose badly.
Then and I can’t remember exactly how it went but he either went into the Cb fight with a bad knee and made it worse , or he blew it out early in the fight , you can tell something is wrong because his guard is nonexistent because his knee won’t bend . Anyway there was apparently some altercation between Mayhem and some ufc staff after the fight, he was doing the “whatever, fuck it “ routine to deal with the loss and grabbed some beer in the back , the ufc staff told him he couldn’t drink until he was done his post fight piss test , he said fuck you and they stopped him but when everyone had settled down it was obvious that he didn’t work there anymore
Kinda sad really, he was a talented guy