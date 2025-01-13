Kowboy On Sherdog
Though Date Remains Unknown, Tom Aspinall Staying Sharp for Jon Jones Fight
It should come as no suprise that Tom Aspinall is on board for a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones.
After enjoying a break for the holidays, the interim heavyweight king recently returned to the gym with an eye on a future date against Jones.
“Got to get back to reality now and get back training for the biggest fight in MMA at the moment,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel.
Aspinall has been lobbying for a title unification bout for months, long before Jones returned to action to dispatch Stipe Miocic via third-round technical knockout at UFC 309 on Nov. 16. In the aftermath of the bout, Jones indicated that a hefty financial offer might convince him to accept a fight against an opponent that he has otherwise been reluctant to acknowledge. For now, Aspinall doesn’t have any updates on negotiations for the bout, other than what is happening on his side — and that, of course, is the simple part.
“I don’t have any latest on the Jones fight, unfortunately. Just waiting at the moment,” Aspinall said. “I’ve said yes to the fight. I’ve agreed to it, obviously, and that’s it. I’m just waiting for his side now and [for] the UFC to sort it out.”
While Jones has also expressed more interest in a booking against light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, UFC CEO Dana White has virtually guaranteed that “Bones” vs. Aspinall happens at some point in 2025.
Until that date becomes official, Aspinall will work on staying as sharp as possible.
I’m just training and getting everything focused to be as fit and ready as I possibly can because, who knows, they might spring the date on me quick,” Aspinall said. “Or they might say the date is in six months, I don’t know. But that’s always kind of what happens between fights anyway — you never really know when your next one is.”
