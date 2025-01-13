  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Though Date Remains Unknown, Tom Aspinall Staying Sharp for Jon Jones Fight

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,374
Reaction score
168,572
tom-aspinall-jon-jones.gif

It should come as no suprise that Tom Aspinall is on board for a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones.

www.sherdog.com

Though Date Remains Unknown, Tom Aspinall Staying Sharp for Jon Jones Fight

It should come as no suprise that Tom Aspinall is on board for a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

After enjoying a break for the holidays, the interim heavyweight king recently returned to the gym with an eye on a future date against Jones.

“Got to get back to reality now and get back training for the biggest fight in MMA at the moment,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel.

Aspinall has been lobbying for a title unification bout for months, long before Jones returned to action to dispatch Stipe Miocic via third-round technical knockout at UFC 309 on Nov. 16. In the aftermath of the bout, Jones indicated that a hefty financial offer might convince him to accept a fight against an opponent that he has otherwise been reluctant to acknowledge. For now, Aspinall doesn’t have any updates on negotiations for the bout, other than what is happening on his side — and that, of course, is the simple part.

“I don’t have any latest on the Jones fight, unfortunately. Just waiting at the moment,” Aspinall said. “I’ve said yes to the fight. I’ve agreed to it, obviously, and that’s it. I’m just waiting for his side now and [for] the UFC to sort it out.”

While Jones has also expressed more interest in a booking against light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, UFC CEO Dana White has virtually guaranteed that “Bones” vs. Aspinall happens at some point in 2025.

Until that date becomes official, Aspinall will work on staying as sharp as possible.

I’m just training and getting everything focused to be as fit and ready as I possibly can because, who knows, they might spring the date on me quick,” Aspinall said. “Or they might say the date is in six months, I don’t know. But that’s always kind of what happens between fights anyway — you never really know when your next one is.”



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
That fight is never gonna happen.. unless the Saudis pay off their contracts to come fight over there or something. Jones is the Tyson Fury of UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
6K
orca
orca
TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe then call out Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
L
Tom Aspinall vs Alex Poatan -- next
Replies
14
Views
747
Tweak896
Tweak896
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
4K
burningspear
burningspear
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,201
Messages
56,764,695
Members
175,391
Latest member
MisterOlympia

Share this page

Back
Top