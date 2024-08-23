Media This Weeks UFC: Apex Card BETTER Than You Think

Black9

Black9

For the first time in a while a UFC: Apex Card is pretty good:

Jared Cannonier vs Caio is a great fight
Some Good/Great prospects:
Tabatha Ricci
Wang Cong(Girl Who Beat Shevcheko) UFC Debut
Michael Morales vs Neil Magny
1.png2.png3.png
 
Better than many Apex cards but still pretty weak overall.
 
Retard alert. Worst card ever. UFC is dying. Sherdoggers would create a much better mma promotion with their eyes closed
 
I scored with a two pick underdog parlay last week of Hooker & KK France. Thinking about trying again with money line wins for Meerschaert & Magny @ +2500

$20 = $525

Anyone else think that’s worth a shot or am I just throwing my money away?
 
Egészségére! said:
I scored with a two pick underdog parlay last week of Hooker & KK France. Thinking about trying again with money line wins for Meerschaer & Magny @ +2500

$20 = $525

Anyone else think that’s worth a shot or am I just throwing my money away?
I think Magny is worth a shot but not feeling it at all with gm3. But it could work out, good luck!
 
Black9 said:
For the first time in a while a UFC: Apex Card is pretty good:

Jared Cannonier vs Caio is a great fight
Some Good/Great prospects:
Tabatha Ricci
Wang Cong(Girl Who Beat Shevcheko) UFC Debut
Michael Morales vs Neil Magny
Santa Klaus

View attachment 1059638View attachment 1059639View attachment 1059640
How much Uncle Dana paying you to make this stupid thread?

Angela Hill is in the freaking CO-MAIN EVENT you goof….

Beat it…

I'll watch and judge it based on the fights that actually happen, hard concept to digest....
 
Soon Apex will be a bar and they will move Rough N' Rowdy (RnR) midget boxing Friday nights can't wait.
 
DiazSlap said:
How much Uncle Dana paying you to make this stupid thread?

Angela Hill is in the freaking CO-MAIN EVENT you goof….

Beat it…

pushed-off-a-cliff.gif
It's 2024 and you don't know anything about modern MMA
 
