Will we look back on this card as birthing future stars or champs?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
30,800
Reaction score
46,697
Caio Borralho career performance against Cannonier damn hear had him KOd no one @ MW besides maybe Rob had a performance as good against Jared

Mairon Santos wins TUF FW and was near flawless. Anderson Silva comps.

Michael Morales. Completely murked perenial gatekeeper Magny in the 1st.

Cong Wang. Has a win over Valentina in kickboxing and just announced herself via 2nd fastest KO in WFW history.

Lloyd Marshall and Zachary Reese are prospects too. This was a great card best fight night card in a LONG LONG time.
 
It was a very good card, and I agree, best recent apex card.
Borralho might be champ one day, and the others you mentioned are really worth keeping an eye on.
 
The grappler Ryan Loder as well

Good heads up
 
ExitLUPin said:
Caio Borralho career performance against Cannonier damn hear had him KOd no one @ MW besides maybe Rob had a performance as good against Jared

Mairon Santos wins TUF FW and was near flawless. Anderson Silva comps.

Michael Morales. Completely murked perenial gatekeeper Magny in the 1st.

Cong Wang. Has a win over Valentina in kickboxing and just announced herself via 2nd fastest KO in WFW history.

Lloyd Marshall and Zachary Reese are prospects too. This was a great card best fight night card in a LONG LONG time.
Click to expand...
Very possible sir.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Hes good and will pick up wins in UFC but I would be shocked if ever became a star, top fighter or ever sniff the belt
Click to expand...
He actually entertained me the entire fight solely via grappling, he's goated to me for now haha
 
Interesting op. Standouts to me were Caio Borralho, Santos and last but not least Cong Wang.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Cannonier vs Borralho
Replies
0
Views
52
GibsterMMA
GibsterMMA
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 62 - Cannonier vs. Borralho Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 8/24 at 7pm ET
127 128 129
Replies
3K
Views
19K
Carrotman23
Carrotman23
Black9
Media This Weeks UFC: Apex Card BETTER Than You Think
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
986
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017
tornado362
Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho
Replies
8
Views
99
PhotographyRaptor
PhotographyRaptor
Jackonfire
Media UFC on ESPN 62 - Cannonier vs. Borralho Official Weigh-in Fri. 8/24 at 12pm ET
Replies
8
Views
248
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,961
Messages
56,088,704
Members
175,067
Latest member
CoutureForPres

Share this page

Back
Top