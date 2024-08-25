Will we look back on this card as birthing future stars or champs?

ExitLUPin
Caio Borralho career performance against Cannonier damn hear had him KOd no one @ MW besides maybe Rob had a performance as good against Jared
Mairon Santos wins TUF FW and was near flawless. Anderson Silva comps.
Michael Morales. Completely murked perenial gatekeeper Magny in the 1st.
Cong Wang. Has a win over Valentina in kickboxing and just announced herself via 2nd fastest KO in WFW history.
Lloyd Marshall and Zachary Reese are prospects too. This was a great card best fight night card in a LONG LONG time.
