Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho

tornado362
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 4, 2020
- Messages
- 3,863
- Reaction score
- 6,867
In honour of @Siver! being absent tonight, I'll kick off the next fights to make thread with a couple of my own picks:
- Caio Borralho vs. Imavov/Allen winner
- Jared Cannonier vs. Pereira/Hernandez winner
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Angela Hill vs. Yazmin Jauregui (with a win)
- Ryan Loder vs. Cody Brundage
- Robert Valentin vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Mairon Santos vs. Daniel Pineda
- Kaan Ofli vs. Melquizael Costa
- Michael Morales vs. Geoff Neal
- Neil Magny vs. Battle/Jousset winner
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Paul Craig
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Shara Magomedov
- Francis Marshall vs. Josh Culibao
- Dennis Buzukja CUT
- Zach Reese vs. Roman Kopylov
- Jose Medina vs. Abu Azaitar
- Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Jim Miller
- James Llontop vs. Jordan Vucenic
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Chelsea Chandler
- Josiane Nunes vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Cong Wang vs. Casey O'Neill
- Victoria Leonardo CUT
Let me know what you think and your picks
- Caio Borralho vs. Imavov/Allen winner
- Jared Cannonier vs. Pereira/Hernandez winner
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Angela Hill vs. Yazmin Jauregui (with a win)
- Ryan Loder vs. Cody Brundage
- Robert Valentin vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Mairon Santos vs. Daniel Pineda
- Kaan Ofli vs. Melquizael Costa
- Michael Morales vs. Geoff Neal
- Neil Magny vs. Battle/Jousset winner
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Paul Craig
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Shara Magomedov
- Francis Marshall vs. Josh Culibao
- Dennis Buzukja CUT
- Zach Reese vs. Roman Kopylov
- Jose Medina vs. Abu Azaitar
- Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Jim Miller
- James Llontop vs. Jordan Vucenic
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Chelsea Chandler
- Josiane Nunes vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Cong Wang vs. Casey O'Neill
- Victoria Leonardo CUT
Let me know what you think and your picks