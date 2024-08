Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho

In honour of @Siver! being absent tonight, I'll kick off the next fights to make thread with a couple of my own picks:- Caio Borralho vs. Imavov/Allen winner- Jared Cannonier vs. Pereira/Hernandez winner- Tabatha Ricci vs. Marina Rodriguez- Angela Hill vs. Yazmin Jauregui (with a win)- Ryan Loder vs. Cody Brundage- Robert Valentin vs. Ikram Aliskerov- Mairon Santos vs. Daniel Pineda- Kaan Ofli vs. Melquizael Costa- Michael Morales vs. Geoff Neal- Neil Magny vs. Battle/Jousset winner- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Paul Craig- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Shara Magomedov- Francis Marshall vs. Josh Culibao- Dennis Buzukja CUT- Zach Reese vs. Roman Kopylov- Jose Medina vs. Abu Azaitar- Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Jim Miller- James Llontop vs. Jordan Vucenic- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Chelsea Chandler- Josiane Nunes vs. Joselyne Edwards- Cong Wang vs. Casey O'Neill- Victoria Leonardo CUTLet me know what you think and your picks