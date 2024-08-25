Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho

FrappeDuRocma said: Imavov should fight for the title, with a win over Allen, he already has one over Dolidze and Cannonier, that's 3 top-8... Click to expand...

Win over Dolidze doesnt mean anything lolAnd he was down 0-3 to Cannonier before one of the worst stoppages everSean is getting the Dricus rematch and Rob Khamzat winner probably has the next shot after him. Imavov is still a ways away from a shot even if he beats Brendan who barely scraped by Curtis on a torn hamstring.