Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho

In honour of @Siver! being absent tonight, I'll kick off the next fights to make thread with a couple of my own picks:
- Caio Borralho vs. Imavov/Allen winner
- Jared Cannonier vs. Pereira/Hernandez winner
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Angela Hill vs. Yazmin Jauregui (with a win)
- Ryan Loder vs. Cody Brundage
- Robert Valentin vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Mairon Santos vs. Daniel Pineda
- Kaan Ofli vs. Melquizael Costa
- Michael Morales vs. Geoff Neal
- Neil Magny vs. Battle/Jousset winner
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Paul Craig
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Shara Magomedov
- Francis Marshall vs. Josh Culibao
- Dennis Buzukja CUT
- Zach Reese vs. Roman Kopylov
- Jose Medina vs. Abu Azaitar
- Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Jim Miller
- James Llontop vs. Jordan Vucenic
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Chelsea Chandler
- Josiane Nunes vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Cong Wang vs. Casey O'Neill
- Victoria Leonardo CUT

Let me know what you think and your picks
 
If Allen wins I think he get a TS.

It would be 8 in a row and 10 of 11....pretty hard to argue

His only loss was avenged.
 
Imavov should fight for the title, with a win over Allen, he already has one over Dolidze and Cannonier, that's 3 top-8...
 
Kenny Powerth said:
If Allen wins I think he get a TS.

It would be 8 in a row and 10 of 11....pretty hard to argue

His only loss was avenged.


FrappeDuRocma said:
Imavov should fight for the title, with a win over Allen, he already has one over Dolidze and Cannonier, that's 3 top-8...

One of them will likely get a TS but not before Sean and especially not before Rob/Khamzat winner..
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
Imavov should fight for the title, with a win over Allen, he already has one over Dolidze and Cannonier, that's 3 top-8...


Win over Dolidze doesnt mean anything lol

And he was down 0-3 to Cannonier before one of the worst stoppages ever

Sean is getting the Dricus rematch and Rob Khamzat winner probably has the next shot after him. Imavov is still a ways away from a shot even if he beats Brendan who barely scraped by Curtis on a torn hamstring.
 
Kenny Powerth said:
If Allen wins I think he get a TS.

It would be 8 in a row and 10 of 11....pretty hard to argue

His only loss was avenged.

FrappeDuRocma said:
Imavov should fight for the title, with a win over Allen, he already has one over Dolidze and Cannonier, that's 3 top-8...

Yeah pretty much what others have said.

Both guys are a PPV poison, relative unknowns in a division with fun fighters like Borralho, pereira, Whittaker, chimaev etc.

They will become the Ankalaev/belal of their divisions
 
Geoff Neal is fighting RDA at 308 unless it was canceled. I’d rather the Morales fight though and RDA vs a moving truck into a retirement home
 
