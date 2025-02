Matches to make after Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Julia Avila - Enjoy Retirement.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Yana Santos - Good win for Cavalcanti. I think this is a good next step for her.

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Tai Tuivasa - Both men have losing streaks and are in need of a win. Must win fight for both to stay ranked.

Valter Walker vs. Shamil Gaziev - Two heavyweights coming off first round finishes.

Vince Morales vs. Quang Le - Loser leaves UFC.

Elijah Smith vs. Bernardo Sopaj - Let's see who can make it two straight in the UFC.

Khaos Williams vs. Themba Gorimbo - Rebound fight for both men.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov - Let's rebook the original fight.

Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Clayton Carpenter - Rebound fight for both men.

Rafael Estevam vs. Jafel Filho - Think this is a good fight for both men.

Ketlen Souza vs. Luana Pinheiro - I thought Ketlen won if I'm honest. This is a good next step.

Angela Hill vs. Robertson/Rodriguez winner - Think this is a solid next step for Hill after her win.

Connor Matthews vs. Kaan Ofli - Loser leaves UFC.

Jose Delgado vs. Bogdan Grad - lets see who can go 2-0 in the UFC.

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek - Rebound fight for both men.

Andre Petroski vs. Bo Nickal - Decent call out. Let's make it happen.

Ismael Bonfim vs. Anshul Jubli - Both coming off stoppage losses. Makes sense to me.

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nurullo Aliev - See who can remain unbeaten in UFC.

Dylan Budka - Cut - 0-3 in UFC.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Ismail Naurdiev - I think this is a good next fight for both Edmen and Ismail.

Calvin Kattar vs. Edson Barboza - Two veterans in need of a win to stay in the rankings.

Youssef Zalal vs. Bryce Mitchell - Zalal enters the rankings with his win. I think this is a good next step.

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chris Curtis - Rebound fight for both men coming off tough losses.

Jared Cannonier vs. Hernandez/Allen winner - Good win for Jared to get back on track. I think this is a good next bout.