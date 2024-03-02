Social This Orca/Shark video looks fake. Edit: It's real

Orca attacking great white shark. Looks fake to me; I mean CGI / A.I. generated

It's an instagram clip



--

Several commenters are saying it is a dolphin which is clearly wrong as dolphins have horizontal tail fins while sharks have vertical. Dolphins don't swing their tails side to side like that because of horizontal tail fins. And dolphin heads are much narrower. Just surprised that people would not know the big difference between dolphins and sharks.
 
......well one of them is a dolphin (kinda).
 
Orcas are dolphins
 
It's a false Killer Whale!!!

1000002424.jpg
 
I've seen Orcas kill things in person multiple times. They either ram them like that or slap things with their tails. The worst one I saw was 2 Orca rip a Harbor Porpoise in half, then played keep away, with the unborn fetus of a porpoise. They had that little pink porpoise on their heads for like 15 minutes.
 
