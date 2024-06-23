This is how you handle a loss

AldoStillGoat
Alhamdulillah
Allah is the perfect planner
Classy dude ... but too slow, and too chinny, to be Champion.
The mind and mentality are very important, even vital ... but speed, timing, reflexes, and DURABILITY are even more important.
I would rather watch a brash dumbass, who is fast and furious, and WILL NOT FOLD ... than a highly-philosophical realist, who is too slow, and who can't take a punch.
I can believe in the former ... but I can never believe in the latter, once it's been established the Chin = China.
A fighter can be "slow" like George Foreman ... as long as he is powerful and tough.
But is you are slow ... AND have a glass jaw??
There is no way on earth to be Champion.
Yeah I really wish Ikram tried to grapple with him. I know the fight didn't last long but I really wanted to see his style of grappling vs Rob's style of TDD to see how it'd fare.I really wish Khamzat hadn't pulled out. This guy is supposedly a better wrestler.
Sorry.
No one who gets flatlined, twice, in Round 1, is a candidate for Champion in MMA (or boxing)/
"You show me a good loser, I'll show you a loser- Wayne Gretsky" - Michael Scott
Islam got ko in round 1
even if he doesnt become champ he could stick around in the div for a long time with some cleaning up of his stand up
Alhamdulillah
Allah is the perfect planner
making a fool out of yourself is always advisable, indeed.People should handle a loss however they got to,and not just type out what the fans want to hear.
If all anyone is allowed to say is "no excuses, do better next time" then the sport would be pretty boring.
