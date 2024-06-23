  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This is how you handle a loss

spoilers-main-event-losers-instagram-post-v0-fwpjz0ucrb8d1.jpeg


jamahal-downhill-should-take-some-notes-v0-870r6nhg7c8d1.jpeg




Alhamdulillah

Allah is the perfect planner
 
Classy dude ... but too slow, and too chinny, to be Champion.

The mind and mentality are very important, even vital ... but speed, timing, reflexes, and DURABILITY are even more important.

I would rather watch a brash dumbass, who is fast and furious, and WILL NOT FOLD ... than a highly-philosophical realist, who is too slow, and who can't take a punch.

I can believe in the former ... but I can never believe in the latter, once it's been established the Chin = China.

A fighter can be "slow" like George Foreman ... as long as he is powerful and tough.

But is you are slow ... AND have a glass jaw?? :eek:

There is no way on earth to be Champion.
 
People should handle a loss however they got to,and not just type out what the fans want to hear.


If all anyone is allowed to say is "no excuses, do better next time" then the sport would be pretty boring.
 
GSP would like a word with you

Also I don't think he has a weak chin just terrible defense.

9Kc9vE.gif


you get hit with this coming forward you are going down

giphy.gif


Gets punched on the button when he is already unbalanced

even Jiri got caught coming in against Alex

giphy.gif


I still think Ikram can become champion

did we forget that this guy became champ?

giphy.gif
 
I really wish Khamzat hadn't pulled out. This guy is supposedly a better wrestler.
 
Yep nice guy and comment but don't expect many to say anything positive at this place following a loss.

Yeah I really wish Ikram tried to grapple with him. I know the fight didn't last long but I really wanted to see his style of grappling vs Rob's style of TDD to see how it'd fare.
 
Sorry.

No one who gets flatlined, twice, in Round 1, is a candidate for Champion in MMA (or boxing)/
 
.. But he was better than DDP.

What happened Sherbro?
 
bruh, you believed Ikram was better than DDP just 2 days ago lmao
 
Islam got ko in round 1

even if he doesnt become champ he could stick around in the div for a long time with some cleaning up of his stand up
 
making a fool out of yourself is always advisable, indeed.
 
Aliskerov ate a flush shot to his chin, a kick off the back of his head and an on the button uppercut and still didn't go out. This is after cutting weight twice. Yeah, his chin is shit, lol.

Clown world.

Anyway, back to discussing the fights with adults, the problem for Ikram was his tell. Bobby read it right away.

 
Respect to Ikram for this.
He could have blamed it on short notice, prolonged weight cut, big jump in competition, whatever, but he remains humble and looks ahead with a positive attitude. Well done.
