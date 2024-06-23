This is how you handle a loss

Classy dude ... but too slow, and too chinny, to be Champion.The mind and mentality are very important, even vital ... but speed, timing, reflexes, and DURABILITY are even more important.I would rather watch a brash dumbass, who is fast and furious, and WILL NOT FOLD ... than a highly-philosophical realist, who is too slow, and who can't take a punch.I can believe in the former ... but I can never believe in the latter, once it's been established the Chin = China.A fighter can be "slow" like George Foreman ... as long as he is powerful and tough.But is you are slow ... AND have a glass jaw??There is no way on earth to be Champion.