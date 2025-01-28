  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

This is how it was in Canada 100 years ago

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
It's quite a stark change from then to now.



Canada today, specifically Toronto.



Imagine being Margaret Romans who was born in 1912 and pretty much stayed in Canada most of her life.

The amount of changes she seen must be extraordinary to say the least.

A Montreal woman has celebrated her 111th birthday. Here are her words of wisdom | Globalnews.ca

Margaret Romans, who was born in Latvia in 1912 and moved to Montreal in 1947, celebrated her 111th birthday on Thursday surrounded by friends and family.
