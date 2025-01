FilipEmoFights said: Why are the Dagestan fighters so lucky regarding their title defense contenders never making it to fight day?



Tony, Iaquinta, short notice Volk…



You call it lucky, I call it unlucky. The Dagis have been robbed of what would’ve been signature wins for them due to opponents pulling out. I have no doubt Khabib would’ve absolutely rag dolled Tony Ferguson if they fought in April 2018, which would’ve done wonders for his legacy. If Islam beat Arman, which I predicted he would’ve, that would’ve been a great feather in his cap and huge for his resume. Now his resume will be under question even if he beats Moicano, how is that “lucky”?