Think Merab Gets Decimated ...

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 4,277
- Reaction score
- 8,897
I like Merab, and I like his funny videos. He's a real workhorse and seems cool.
But he got chicken-legged against the unlikable midget, Henry Cejudo, who is a smaller man.
I think Sugar Shane is going of light Dvalishvili's ass up, and finish him in an embarrassing style.
As good as Merab is, I am predicting it won't even be a contest due to the height/reach/skillset differential between him and O'Malley on the feet.
Thoughts?
