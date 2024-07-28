Think Merab Gets Decimated ...

Honestly, prime Cejudo would've beaten him easily. Washed up Cejudo was getting the better of him before he gassed. With that said, it's going to come down to O'Malley's ability to control the distance and avoid the takedown. Merab shows against Cejudo that he has the gas tank to keep going at a high pace so you're not gonna be able to wait him out and let him run out of gas.