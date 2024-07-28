Think Merab Gets Decimated ...

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,277
Reaction score
8,897
I like Merab, and I like his funny videos. He's a real workhorse and seems cool.

But he got chicken-legged against the unlikable midget, Henry Cejudo, who is a smaller man.

I think Sugar Shane is going of light Dvalishvili's ass up, and finish him in an embarrassing style.

As good as Merab is, I am predicting it won't even be a contest due to the height/reach/skillset differential between him and O'Malley on the feet.

Thoughts?
 
IronGolem007 said:
I like Merab, and I like his funny videos. He's a real workhorse and seems cool.

But he got chicken-legged against the unlikable midget, Henry Cejudo, who is a smaller man.

I think Sugar Shane is going of light Dvalishvili's ass up, and finish him in an embarrassing style.

As good as Merab is, I am predicting it won't even be a contest due to the height/reach/skillset differential between him and O'Malley on the feet.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
Cejudo one shot KO-d Dillashaw. will be interesting to see how good Suga is at getting back up. Who has ever pushed him like that?
 
Honestly, prime Cejudo would've beaten him easily. Washed up Cejudo was getting the better of him before he gassed. With that said, it's going to come down to O'Malley's ability to control the distance and avoid the takedown. Merab shows against Cejudo that he has the gas tank to keep going at a high pace so you're not gonna be able to wait him out and let him run out of gas.
 
Hard to say really. It's easy for keyboard warriors to say merab just needs to pressure him, but Sean has proven masterful with his footwork and front kicks. He's exceptional at controlling distance and punishing people who pressure. Merab needs a better gameplan then "just shoot"
 
Ya, he’s just too small.

O’Malley’s height/length/reach will make it incredibly difficult for him to close the distance without eating shots.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chael_Sonnen
Aldo's last run is looking better and better (A deeper look into his BW run)
4 5 6
Replies
104
Views
5K
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,803
Messages
55,936,090
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top