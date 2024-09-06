Things That Should be Taught

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
852
Reaction score
1,272
When I look back at my youth at all the things I was taught in school and by my parents, there are lot of things I wish they taught. Or things they really should teach and don't understand why they don't.

For example, social skills aren't really taught. Kids are thrown into the world and have to figure things out on their own, and some kids don't ever figure it out. Some of them grow up to be lonely adults who can't make friends or meet a partner. Which is crazy to me because socializing is one of the most important things in life. Why aren't there classes on how to handle conflicts diplomatically or how to handle social situations with confidence?

I grew up very anti-social and basically had no close friends up until my late 20s. My parents would scratch their heads at why I had no friends or get upset at me that I was getting bullied, but nobody ever taught me! I basically taught myself how to socialize in my late 20s by observing people and analyzing interactions.
The same goes for dating. There's so much social pressure and expectation for people to date, marry, and have kids, but a lot of people are clueless and nobody ever teaches us. Like most people I picked things up through a lot of experience, trial and error, and lot of heartbreak. But some people think you magically find a partner at a certain age and stay with that partner for the rest of your life. What a crazy assumption that is. And how weird that there isn't more education about this topic considering that the future of a society is dependent on people getting married and having kids.

On bullying, I wish my parents taught me how to fight. My dad hated that I was bullied and told me to fight back but he never once taught me how to throw a punch nor did he sign me up for martial arts classes. I had to sign myself up for a boxing when I moved out.

I also think a lot of kids would get bullied less if they had more social awareness. So social skills backed up with the ability to fight would have helped me tremendously.

In my highschool, there were two kids who were bullied relentlessly, and in response the teachers gave us shit for picking on them. But what they failed to realize is that in this case, the victims contributed quite a lot to their own situation by being pricks. For example, one of the kids had this really cocky attitude about everything. He claimed he was really good at soccer but couldn't run a lap around the field without throwing up, or he would answer questions in class with a very smug attitude, and be wrong. This kid had no social skills or awareness and had a really shitty attitude. The other kids started to hate him and eventually started fucking with him. I personally didn't care about him until one day he walked past me in the hallway and punched me in the stomach out of nowhere, in response I slammed him against his locker and told him to never touch me again. He cried to a teacher about it and I got in trouble lol. The teachers always gave us shit for bullying him but I never understood why they never taught him how to get along better with others.

Basic cooking skills. Yet another thing that is important for living, but is not taught.

Handling money is yet another thing that is so important but not taught. They should teach kids some basics about finances and accounting in school instead of what poems Emily Dickenson wrote.

This is an aside but what they taught us about drugs and sex was utter nonsense. Some of it were straight up lies. My health teacher told us in class that if you take acid once, you'll be seeing hallucinations decades later lol.

What do you think you wish you were taught or you think should be taught to kids that aren't being taught?
 
Pee wee sports are great for learning social skills, maybe go sign up for Little League
 
JFC.
Another one blaming the school system for things their parents should have taught them or they could have educated themselves about. I'm sick and tired of grown ass adults blaming school systems for things they don't know or can't do.
Really?
So the whole time you were in school, and even when you finished high school, you never educated yourself or learned about anything outside the scholastic environment?
Or were you too lazy to educate yourself about things and would rather play the victim role?
By the way: I'm a retired public educator.
 
Paying taxes and some investment concepts and strategies.. If you have come from trash who doesn’t know these things, you still have to deal with them.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
JFC.
Another one blaming the school system for things their parents should have taught them or they could have educated themselves about. I'm sick and tired of grown ass adults blaming school systems for things they don't know or can't do.
Really?
So the whole time you were in school, and even when you finished high school, you never educated yourself or learned about anything outside the scholastic environment?
Or were you too lazy to educate yourself about things and would rather play the victim role?
By the way: I'm a retired public educator.
Click to expand...

........and a bit of a cunt, by the sounds of things.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
JFC.
Another one blaming the school system for things their parents should have taught them or they could have educated themselves about. I'm sick and tired of grown ass adults blaming school systems for things they don't know or can't do.
Really?
So the whole time you were in school, and even when you finished high school, you never educated yourself or learned about anything outside the scholastic environment?
Or were you too lazy to educate yourself about things and would rather play the victim role?
By the way: I'm a retired public educator.
Click to expand...
First, thanks for stating your biased.
Second, public school and now most of college is complete booty
Third, did he blame school? He seemed to be saying he wished his parents taught him
4th, self education and learning through trial and error can be frustrating, take forever and have you end up being straight up wrong.
5Th, do you not remeber like 3 years ago where people would literally mock you and say "dont do your own research" that is because they beleive the last bit of my 4th statement
6th, a lot of his complaints are actually taught. Manners is a form of social interaction. Boxing and wrestling are self defense. Most schools had home ec or if you were blessed with good parents they cooked at home.
7th, i dont think too much of most teachers and your attitude is unwarranted
 
AZ103 said:
First, thanks for stating your biased.
Second, public school and now most of college is complete booty
Third, did he blame school? He seemed to be saying he wished his parents taught him
4th, self education and learning through trial and error can be frustrating, take forever and have you end up being straight up wrong.
5Th, do you not remeber like 3 years ago where people would literally mock you and say "dont do your own research" that is because they beleive the last bit of my 4th statement
6th, a lot of his complaints are actually taught. Manners is a form of social interaction. Boxing and wrestling are self defense. Most schools had home ec or if you were blessed with good parents they cooked at home.
7th, i dont think too much of most teachers and your attitude is unwarranted
Click to expand...
He mentioned schools more than once. And most schools do not have home economics anymore.
Aww. Learning how to do something or learn something can be frustrating. Poor thing.
I would agree on much of public school and college education being useless but I taught elementary where the focus was reading, writing and arithmetic. Very practical and valuable skills.But there are still majors in college which are useful. Engineering, medicine, law.
He also mentioned cooking. Really? Recipes are pretty easy to follow.
Not once did he take personal responsibility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,702
Messages
56,143,293
Members
175,084
Latest member
Goratchyk

Share this page

Back
Top