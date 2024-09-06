Things That Should be Taught

When I look back at my youth at all the things I was taught in school and by my parents, there are lot of things I wish they taught. Or things they really should teach and don't understand why they don't.



For example, social skills aren't really taught. Kids are thrown into the world and have to figure things out on their own, and some kids don't ever figure it out. Some of them grow up to be lonely adults who can't make friends or meet a partner. Which is crazy to me because socializing is one of the most important things in life. Why aren't there classes on how to handle conflicts diplomatically or how to handle social situations with confidence?



I grew up very anti-social and basically had no close friends up until my late 20s. My parents would scratch their heads at why I had no friends or get upset at me that I was getting bullied, but nobody ever taught me! I basically taught myself how to socialize in my late 20s by observing people and analyzing interactions.

The same goes for dating. There's so much social pressure and expectation for people to date, marry, and have kids, but a lot of people are clueless and nobody ever teaches us. Like most people I picked things up through a lot of experience, trial and error, and lot of heartbreak. But some people think you magically find a partner at a certain age and stay with that partner for the rest of your life. What a crazy assumption that is. And how weird that there isn't more education about this topic considering that the future of a society is dependent on people getting married and having kids.



On bullying, I wish my parents taught me how to fight. My dad hated that I was bullied and told me to fight back but he never once taught me how to throw a punch nor did he sign me up for martial arts classes. I had to sign myself up for a boxing when I moved out.



I also think a lot of kids would get bullied less if they had more social awareness. So social skills backed up with the ability to fight would have helped me tremendously.



In my highschool, there were two kids who were bullied relentlessly, and in response the teachers gave us shit for picking on them. But what they failed to realize is that in this case, the victims contributed quite a lot to their own situation by being pricks. For example, one of the kids had this really cocky attitude about everything. He claimed he was really good at soccer but couldn't run a lap around the field without throwing up, or he would answer questions in class with a very smug attitude, and be wrong. This kid had no social skills or awareness and had a really shitty attitude. The other kids started to hate him and eventually started fucking with him. I personally didn't care about him until one day he walked past me in the hallway and punched me in the stomach out of nowhere, in response I slammed him against his locker and told him to never touch me again. He cried to a teacher about it and I got in trouble lol. The teachers always gave us shit for bullying him but I never understood why they never taught him how to get along better with others.



Basic cooking skills. Yet another thing that is important for living, but is not taught.



Handling money is yet another thing that is so important but not taught. They should teach kids some basics about finances and accounting in school instead of what poems Emily Dickenson wrote.



This is an aside but what they taught us about drugs and sex was utter nonsense. Some of it were straight up lies. My health teacher told us in class that if you take acid once, you'll be seeing hallucinations decades later lol.



What do you think you wish you were taught or you think should be taught to kids that aren't being taught?