Have you ever taught yourself anything

Spoiler: Spoiler

Hello.I’m watching tv show and girl in it taught herself to shoot a bow using a tree. I can’t think of anything I have taught myself, maybe Kaizo tricks but most of them someone told me how to do it so that doesn’t count , or I watched videos on how…I thought I taught myself how to repair a chair but the chair broke again so I threw it out . Any skills you have taught yourself? Like fishing or something?