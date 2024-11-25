Have you ever taught yourself anything

Hello.
I’m watching tv show and girl in it taught herself to shoot a bow using a tree. I can’t think of anything I have taught myself, maybe Kaizo tricks but most of them someone told me how to do it so that doesn’t count , or I watched videos on how…
I thought I taught myself how to repair a chair but the chair broke again so I threw it out . Any skills you have taught yourself? Like fishing or something?

I taught myself how to speak, read, and write English. I’m really good at it.

I also taught myself American Sign Language in one day, 100 basic words, the alphabet, and numbers from 1-20. I’m ok but not great, I can spell ASL fast but read slow and don’t have a lot of practice cuz I only know one deaf person I never see anymore.
 
