Crime Things are getting crazy in Sweden

I'm starting to see a ton of videos of violence in Sweden that is up there with Brazil and other South American gang violence.

Gangs in Sweden have started to film themselves executing their victims by shooting their heads til the crack open and their brains are all over the floor. I've pretty much only seen these in Brazil, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Now they're doing these. In Sweden. The country that used to be the poster boy for a safe society

dJ2cKcq.png


Not just Sweden, too, but other places in Western Europe

11GeLJo.png
 
Part and parcel. Every culture is equal, ergo diversity will be nothing but fruitful.
 
I remember 20 years ago I keep hearing about all these Western European countries being so safe and "perfect" especially Sweden
 
Sweden actually has some of the worst crime in Europe now.
 
