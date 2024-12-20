I'm starting to see a ton of videos of violence in Sweden that is up there with Brazil and other South American gang violence.Gangs in Sweden have started to film themselves executing their victims by shooting their heads til the crack open and their brains are all over the floor. I've pretty much only seen these in Brazil, Mexico and other Latin American countries.Now they're doing these. In Sweden. The country that used to be the poster boy for a safe societyNot just Sweden, too, but other places in Western Europe