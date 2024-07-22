These Hood pranks - I have a few questions

I'm not 100% certain the vid is real but I lived just outside LA my whole life and yes dudes absolutely will throw down if they feel you're disrespecting them, and a good number of them have guns.



It's not every person on the street but the worse the neighborhood, the more guys like this there are.



That's why you mind your business and if you have to interact with someone you do so respectfully.



It's actually kinda stressful to spend time in these neighborhoods. But if you know people then they're cool with you.