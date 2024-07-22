These Hood pranks - I have a few questions

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 26,033
- Reaction score
- 14,618
I never watched those before and NGL I am a bit captivated by this TopNotchIdiot channel on YT.
- are the pranks all fake or some fake some real?
- are there really guys walking around with gun purses in the USA?
- are there really thugs carrying guns casually in broad daylight in the USA who will just threaten to shoot you / shoot you for some stupid provocation like these jackasses in the vids?
