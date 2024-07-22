These Hood pranks - I have a few questions

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
Joined
Jan 25, 2009
Messages
26,033
Reaction score
14,618
I never watched those before and NGL I am a bit captivated by this TopNotchIdiot channel on YT.
- are the pranks all fake or some fake some real?
- are there really guys walking around with gun purses in the USA?
- are there really thugs carrying guns casually in broad daylight in the USA who will just threaten to shoot you / shoot you for some stupid provocation like these jackasses in the vids?




 
I'm not 100% certain the vid is real but I lived just outside LA my whole life and yes dudes absolutely will throw down if they feel you're disrespecting them, and a good number of them have guns.

It's not every person on the street but the worse the neighborhood, the more guys like this there are.

That's why you mind your business and if you have to interact with someone you do so respectfully.

It's actually kinda stressful to spend time in these neighborhoods. But if you know people then they're cool with you.
 
Wouldn't really care if these guys got hurt. These types of games are dumb as hell. Make someone fear for their life and then say it is just a prank? Nah. Hope you catch someone on a real bad day.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Yes
Yes
Yes
Click to expand...
Exactly. Seeing more of those waste-of-sperm jerks doing mean pranks & getting hurt teaches the TSGH/FAFO lesson they should have learned early in life.

Intimidating safety threats or strong arm robbery pranks should have no consequences when violence is used in retaliation.
 
Last edited:
Fedorgasm said:
I'm not 100% certain the vid is real but I lived just outside LA my whole life and yes dudes absolutely will throw down if they feel you're disrespecting them, and a good number of them have guns.

It's not every person on the street but the worse the neighborhood, the more guys like this there are.

That's why you mind your business and if you have to interact with someone you do so respectfully.

It's actually kinda stressful to spend time in these neighborhoods. But if you know people then they're cool with you.
Click to expand...

Growing up in these areas the most stressful thing to me was the fucking stray dogs. Felt like they were everywhere. Never forget seeing a massive pitbull at the other end of street start walking towards me and me walking as fast as I could out of his line of sight and then running my ass off for the fence at the dead end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,251
Messages
55,895,842
Members
174,975
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top