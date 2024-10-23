I often think about how much nicer things must have been a few generations ago.

The population of the UK in 1750 was 5.89 million. Now it's supposed to be 69 million, although a lot of people think that's an underestimate. Even by the official figure it's increased more than eleven times. Anyway I often think how much nicer things must have been in the past. Not really focussing on ethnic, cultural or political changes I'm really referring to the experience of life due to the lower technology. Not that there haven't been catastrophic ethnic, cultural and political changes, that's just not what the thread is about.Countryside not getting concreted over everywhere. Lots of open space.More nature and trees and plants and animalsQuietDark at nightHeat from fireLight at night from flamesTransport by foot, horse or sail. Horses everywhere. I love horses.Most transactions done by cash, and the coins were of precious metalPaper documentsThe population of London was 650,000, which is still pretty big, still most people lived in the countryside or small towns.Distance was much more meaningful.Many things were unknown, and could not be found out. There was mystery!There was physical work and mental skill required of people. No GPS, chainsaws or calculators!No electronic entertainment, live performances only!There must be an academic term for the formative period? of our culture. I don't know it though. The sort of default period that we refer back to, anyway that is further back than 1750. Closer to Robin Hood's day (12th/13th centuries). Swords, horses, watermills, flaxen-haired maidens in castles etc. Although some elements of our culture go back a lot further. You would have to go back further than 1750 to get back to a largely uninhabited and to some degree dangerous environment as well. Highwaymen, pirates, wolves and bears, no guns to shoot them with, the Wildwood etc. I think we lost a lot when we lost that. Playing an FPS on God mode is unfulfilling, you can't have an engaging story without antagonists posing a credible threat etc.