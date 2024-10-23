I often think about how much nicer things must have been a few generations ago.

The population of the UK in 1750 was 5.89 million. Now it's supposed to be 69 million, although a lot of people think that's an underestimate. Even by the official figure it's increased more than eleven times. Anyway I often think how much nicer things must have been in the past. Not really focussing on ethnic, cultural or political changes I'm really referring to the experience of life due to the lower technology. Not that there haven't been catastrophic ethnic, cultural and political changes, that's just not what the thread is about.

p0hx0k2v.jpg


Countryside not getting concreted over everywhere. Lots of open space.

More nature and trees and plants and animals

Quiet

Dark at night

Heat from fire

Light at night from flames

Transport by foot, horse or sail. Horses everywhere. I love horses.

john-constable-stoke-nayland-painting.jpg


Most transactions done by cash, and the coins were of precious metal

Paper documents

The population of London was 650,000, which is still pretty big, still most people lived in the countryside or small towns.

Distance was much more meaningful.

Many things were unknown, and could not be found out. There was mystery!

There was physical work and mental skill required of people. No GPS, chainsaws or calculators!

No electronic entertainment, live performances only!



There must be an academic term for the formative period? of our culture. I don't know it though. The sort of default period that we refer back to, anyway that is further back than 1750. Closer to Robin Hood's day (12th/13th centuries). Swords, horses, watermills, flaxen-haired maidens in castles etc. Although some elements of our culture go back a lot further. You would have to go back further than 1750 to get back to a largely uninhabited and to some degree dangerous environment as well. Highwaymen, pirates, wolves and bears, no guns to shoot them with, the Wildwood etc. I think we lost a lot when we lost that. Playing an FPS on God mode is unfulfilling, you can't have an engaging story without antagonists posing a credible threat etc.
 
I'm particularly fond of dysentery and syphilis too.

Would be nice to see how much more green it would have been, and unspoiled.
 
Not getting gangrene from a hang nail is pretty sweet tho
 
Travis Alexander said:
I’m black so 1750 wasn’t our best year lol.
Click to expand...

This was my first thought as well. I prefer these times because I'm treated much better and banging white chicks doesn't come with the threat of being lynched.

With that said OP made it clear he didn't want it to be about that and even then I still choose these times. First off I can't even imagine what a nightmare having teeth issues must have been. Wont even get into all the other medical issues.
 
I know exactly what you mean.

Often when you express opinions like this people will dismiss it as "you're glamorizing the past, that's not real" or "you're just getting older" and a very popular one nowadays is "life has never been as good and peaceful as it is today".

To some extent there is truth to all those. We can look at the past with rose colored glasses and we have so many conveniences nowadays we take for granted. But we've also for sure lost a lot in our fulfillment and quality of life. Our ability to enjoy and be grateful for simpler things. It's still possible to have a life like that but now you have to go really out of your way to find it.
 
I imagine living back during the time of the romantics would give you way more purpose and meaning than the post post post modern nihilism of the present I'd imagine.
 
method115 said:
With that said OP made it clear he didn't want it to be about that and even then I still choose these times. First off I can't even imagine what a nightmare having teeth issues must have been. Wont even get into all the other medical issues.
Click to expand...

We're talking about Britain here, the teeth issue ain't an issue
 
Travis Alexander said:
I’m black so 1750 wasn’t our best year lol.
Click to expand...

It wasn't that great for most white people either.

We gotta remember how super hierarchical societies were back then. Even as late as the 1700s nobility titles meant a lot and there were expected behaviors that you had to show your "superiors."

It was great if you were part of the nobility but if you were in that bottom 90% it must have sucked.
 
