There have been 18 cards with the new gloves lets look at the numbers..

Dustin and others said you can grab better and close the fist.
So do we have more decision because of a different padding. Or do we have more decision because you can grapple better?
 
Interdasting I was wondering the difference between the diddle and non diddle finger gloves
 
Emjay said:
Do they wear gloves on their shins, feet, knees and elbows too?
With all of these left out

tko - doctor stoppages
tko - retirement
tko - elbow
tko - knee

We end up with 33 KO/TKO that include punches so if it said "tko by elbows and punches" I left it in or "headkick and punches" I left it in because it was ultimately punches that ended the fight. I mean we can dwindle the list down even further and make it even worse yet if we just go straight punches. I mean we just went from 47 down to 33 real quick. ha ha
 
