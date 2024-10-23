There have been 18 cards with the new gloves lets look at the numbers..

KO/TKO's
47
Submission's
36
Decision's
131
NC
1
take the 18 cards before Islam vs Dustin and start crunching the #'s son.What were the numbers before the new gloves?
I saw a really great comparison / breakdown the other day... let me see if I saved it...What were the numbers before the new gloves?
The new design gave me the impression to make it even easier.What are the statistics on eye pokes?
With all of these left outDo they wear gloves on their shins, feet, knees and elbows too?
I saw a really great comparison / breakdown the other day... let me see if I saved it...
Swipe / slide pic to the side for the stats.
Pretty shocking.