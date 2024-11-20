  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The vitriol and pure hatred towards Jon Jones recently has been laughable and has me worried about the health of some people.

I don't post much on here or read comments on Instagram etc (Because MMA and NBA fans are the two worst fanbases in the world) but I thought I would for the past couple of weeks since the goat was fighting, and some of the bitterness, anger and vitriol that I've been seeing towards Jones has had me in stiches.

Like it's mind blowing some of the comments I'm reading. It's like Jones has personally entered their homes, tied up their family to a couch and burned the house down. Like the hate comments come deep from their hearts and has me worried that some of these guys might do something to themselves if Bony keeps winning.

Why does the mere mention of the name "Jon Jones" have people reacting like a possessed person being hit with holy water?

That sounds terribly hyperbolic.

Can you give some specific examples?
 
I agree with you. When I look at Jones I look way back when he first started fighting in the UFC and his accomplishments. All these people will bag Aspinal if he fights Jones and Jones beats up Tom. It’s always the same here a fighter gets built up to beat someone then loses and he was never that good. Jones has nothing to prove anymore.

He’s fought everyone and beaten everyone gone up a division and defended and won.

There’s a lot of fighters with belts that haven’t been able to do this and haven’t gone up and tested themselves.

With Jones the haters they are obsessed with seeing him lose. It’s as simple as that.
 
Why do you care how other people feel and think? Woman behavior.
 
Jones absolutley sucks
 
Thank you for caring for the health of the people of Sherdog. Your concern is appreciated Sherbro.
 
