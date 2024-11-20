The vitriol and pure hatred towards Jon Jones recently has been laughable and has me worried about the health of some people.

I don't post much on here or read comments on Instagram etc (Because MMA and NBA fans are the two worst fanbases in the world) but I thought I would for the past couple of weeks since the goat was fighting, and some of the bitterness, anger and vitriol that I've been seeing towards Jones has had me in stiches.Like it's mind blowing some of the comments I'm reading. It's like Jones has personally entered their homes, tied up their family to a couch and burned the house down. Like the hate comments come deep from their hearts and has me worried that some of these guys might do something to themselves if Bony keeps winning.Why does the mere mention of the name "Jon Jones" have people reacting like a possessed person being hit with holy water?