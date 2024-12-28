The Unranked Fighters Game 2025 Edition [Under new management: *NO* prize for winner yet]

WELCOME ONE AND ALL TO:

As you can see from above, those are the rankings as they stand today. But what will they look like by the end of 2025? What new names will we see? That's up for you to guess.

HERE ARE THE RULES :

Using the template below (please use the goddamned template), pick 1 fighter per weight division that does not appear on the above rankings, who you believe will be ranked by year's end of 2025.



Points are given out thusly:

For a pick who earns a ranking of #15, you score 1 point.

#14 = 2 points

#13 = 3 points

... etc etc...

#2 = 14 points

#1 = 15 points

And picking someone unranked who ends as champ nets you 20 points.

The player with the most points for their predictions wins.





Things that will not count for points:

DEADLINE FOR PICKS - 1/10/25.

BEST OF LUCK, AND HAPPY PREDICTING!

-Picks that are already ranked (above).-Picks that find a ranking during the year, but are out of the ranking by year's end.-Multiple picks in the same division will both not count.-A right name in the wrong division will not countYou can guess that someone currently ranked could be ranked in a new division, eg: Pereira at HW, but obviously won't score points for LHW.Similarly, if you think Aleksandre Topuria is going to be ranked at BW, but then he moves up to FW instead and gets a rank there, picking him at BW will get you no points.You can pick UFC fighters, or even fighters not signed to the UFC.The first event for 2025 will take place on 1/11/25. Because of this, I will allow people to makepicks up until 1/10/25. At that point, everyone's picks will be locked in.NOTE: Sometimes the beginning of the year sees rank changes before the first event even happens. I've decided that, since there's no guarantee that any new names that come up during this will still be ranked next year, you're free to post them as a pick, just as long as your post is done by 1/10/25.~~~~~~~~~Template:FLW:BW:FW:LW:WW:MW:LHW:HW:WSW:WFLW:WBW:This is my first time running this, I onlyknow what I'm doing. There used to be prizes, I haven't really figured that out yet, especially on my paycheck. Since there isn't a prize, I don't feel biased competing alongside everyone, if I can manage to get off my ass and do some research first. If you guys have any advice on some of the rules in place, let me know. If you know any users who you think would like to participate, let them know.