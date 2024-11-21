The UFC would've been better off just letting Ngannou box

The UFC held up Francis' fighting career for over a year in contract dispute because they didn't want to let him box. He eventually left the UFC and made $30 mil losing in the boxing ring to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He got dominated and KOd in the loss vs Anthony Joshua. Yet, despite those losses, Francis is a bigger name now than he was when he left the UFC. If they had just let Francis box while retaining his UFC contract, they would now be in the position to stage some monster fights with him. Imagine how huge Francis vs Jon would be now? So, at the end of the day, why is it that the UFC won't let their fighters box? Both Francis and Conor have shown that losing in a boxing ring does not hurt their reputations in a fighting cage. In fact, if they are able to box with famous boxers like Floyd, Tyson, or Anthony, it will likely gain them more fans whether their fighter wins or loses.