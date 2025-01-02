The UFC had the lowest fighter finish rate of any major promotion in 2024

All of the points you mentioned are valid reasons.



The skill level is higher in the UFC; there's less incentive to take risks in fights, specially when you've lost 2 fights in a row and could be cut with another loss; some fighters have also said the new gloves they used for most of the events were harder to KO people with.



It's worth mentioning a lot of the fighters who are competing in organizations like Cage Warriors, LFA and CFFC, for example, are trying to put on performances to get noticed and signed by the UFC so they're more willing to take risks in fights.