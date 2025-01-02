The UFC had the lowest fighter finish rate of any major promotion in 2024

All of the points you mentioned are valid reasons.

The skill level is higher in the UFC; there's less incentive to take risks in fights, specially when you've lost 2 fights in a row and could be cut with another loss; some fighters have also said the new gloves they used for most of the events were harder to KO people with.

It's worth mentioning a lot of the fighters who are competing in organizations like Cage Warriors, LFA and CFFC, for example, are trying to put on performances to get noticed and signed by the UFC so they're more willing to take risks in fights.
 
ThatGuy7698 said:
Maybe if fighters were given bigger incentives to go for the finish instead of just 50 grand, we'd start seeing more finishes
I think that is some part of it. They were offering the same 50k fight of the night bonuses 15 years ago. 50k is not worth what it once was.

I believe ONE does offer decent incentives for fighters to get a finish. PRIDE back in the day I think actually penalized fighters for fighting too cautiously.
 
I remember going to my first amateur mma event in person and it was insane. We were in an outside venue covered by an old warehouse, in the middle of the country. But every fight was a first round finish or close. It was wild. UFC has tougher matchups for guys, where regionals get tons of squash matches.

Also I'm curious if UFC has highest % of WMMA fights per events, because they are always decisions.
 
ThatGuy7698 said:
Maybe if fighters were given bigger incentives to go for the finish instead of just 50 grand, we'd start seeing more finishes
And even finishes get screwed out of bonuses, like Moicano against BSD iirc
 
According to Dana finishes are caused by mismatches and/or low-level fighters, so the lowest finishing percentage is actually good.
 
Still got some good KO's regardless.
Is this normal? Where does the UFC usually place?
 
The bad fighters in the UFC (CM Punk aside) are better than the bad fighters in other orgs. Easier to finish bad fighters than good ones.

A high school wrestling dual has 75-80% of matches end in pin. A college dual is probably closer to 25%. Same principle applies.
 
UFC normally puts on a card every fucking weekend so the chances of more decisions is higher herp derp.
 
The Strickland effect - 'Lets fill out this fucking spreadsheet!'
 
Söze Aldo said:


Any theories why. Higher fighter skill level? less incentive to take risks in fights? gloves?
I would guess more skill parity is one of the reasons.. Also likely the same reason why champs in the UFC usually see the finish rate drop
 
ThatGuy7698 said:
Maybe if fighters were given bigger incentives to go for the finish instead of just 50 grand, we'd start seeing more finishes
Eliminate the win bonus, replace it with a finish bonus
 
