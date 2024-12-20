Media 2024: UFC continues monstrous growth in fans and massive profits

TR1 said:
Huh surely this means they can afford to pay more than 16% of their profits out to fighters, right?
Okay but why would they? They are clearly doing just fine under their business model, you asking a business to give up more profits for no reason?
 
Cliff:

1 record breaking profits UFC mekkin' bank 💰 like nevah before but dem virgos larpin' as journo mandem act like di company inna crisis 🤡

2 lack of stars dem seh UFC nuh have crossover stars yet Pereira an Topuria step up as potential superstars 🤷 dem conveniently forget dat like ok broski

3 ticket prices & cards complaints aboot high prices an watered down cards but people still packing arenas an tuning in every weekend 🎟️ if di fans love it who dem fi chat get yuh money up fam lmfaolll 🤑🫰🏽

4 fighter promotion reporters crying aboot UFC nuh building stars but fighters like Poatan Strickland an even Paddy thrivin' sounds like dem just mad Dana nuh spoon feed dem narratives like WWE smdh h8rs 👀

5 content churn di so called content churn a blessing fi di fans fights nearly every weekend an di top matchups still delivering 🔥 complaining aboot too much content is wild

6 bad headliners dem chat aboot sum hw card like Tybura vs Spivac 2 an Derrick Lewis vs Nascimento but real talk hardcore fans love di variety every style a di game count mi rate wen di big skin mandem bang ting lit sumtayum dem get tired tho mi unnuhstand dats di game tho 💯

7 superfights & champ vs champ dem salty dat Dana nuh rush di champ vs champ fights meanwhile divisions finally healthy wid challengers rotating in every weight class di fans eating good rank squatters gettin' bucked from di top 5 mi seh give di ting tayum mad impatient🍴

8 comparison to 2014 2016 every year cyaan have McGregor an Rousey vibes but UFC stronger dan evah mi seh move on plus wi got #PowerSlap broski wild tayum fi be alive God's great🙏🏽📿
 
Pierce 34 said:
U still Fight Cheap
The war cry of the retards on sherdog

Probably the same spastics who made "rent free" have zero meaning on here as they gargled Connor rapist loads

Wonder what the next dumbass term to be spammed ridiculously on here will be

I genuinely think anyone using this phrase has an IQ of 50, nothing worth reading and should be auto added to the block list
 
More wholesome 12/12K contracts will be handed out to DWCS contestants. Everyone is happy.
 
