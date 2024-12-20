Cliff:
1 record breaking profits
UFC mekkin' bank
like nevah before but dem virgos larpin' as journo mandem act like di company inna crisis
2 lack of stars
dem seh UFC nuh have crossover stars yet Pereira an Topuria step up as potential superstars
dem conveniently forget dat like ok broski
3 ticket prices & cards
complaints aboot high prices an watered down cards but people still packing arenas an tuning in every weekend
if di fans love it who dem fi chat get yuh money up fam lmfaolll
4 fighter promotion
reporters crying aboot UFC nuh building stars but fighters like Poatan Strickland an even Paddy thrivin' sounds like dem just mad Dana nuh spoon feed dem narratives like WWE smdh h8rs
5 content churn
di so called content churn a blessing fi di fans fights nearly every weekend an di top matchups still delivering
complaining aboot too much content is wild
6 bad headliners
dem chat aboot sum hw card like Tybura vs Spivac 2 an Derrick Lewis vs Nascimento but real talk hardcore fans love di variety every style a di game count mi rate wen di big skin mandem bang ting lit sumtayum dem get tired tho mi unnuhstand dats di game tho
7 superfights & champ vs champ
dem salty dat Dana nuh rush di champ vs champ fights meanwhile divisions finally healthy wid challengers rotating in every weight class di fans eating good rank squatters gettin' bucked from di top 5 mi seh give di ting tayum mad impatient
8 comparison to 2014 2016
every year cyaan have McGregor an Rousey vibes but UFC stronger dan evah mi seh move on plus wi got #PowerSlap
broski wild tayum fi be alive God's great