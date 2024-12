Cliff:UFC mekkin' banklike nevah before but dem virgos larpin' as journo mandem act like di company inna crisisdem seh UFC nuh have crossover stars yet Pereira an Topuria step up as potential superstarsdem conveniently forget dat like ok broskicomplaints aboot high prices an watered down cards but people still packing arenas an tuning in every weekendif di fans love it who dem fi chat get yuh money up fam lmfaolllreporters crying aboot UFC nuh building stars but fighters like Poatan Strickland an even Paddy thrivin' sounds like dem just mad Dana nuh spoon feed dem narratives like WWE smdh h8rsdi so called content churn a blessing fi di fans fights nearly every weekend an di top matchups still deliveringcomplaining aboot too much content is wilddem chat aboot sum hw card like Tybura vs Spivac 2 an Derrick Lewis vs Nascimento but real talk hardcore fans love di variety every style a di game count mi rate wen di big skin mandem bang ting lit sumtayum dem get tired tho mi unnuhstand dats di game thodem salty dat Dana nuh rush di champ vs champ fights meanwhile divisions finally healthy wid challengers rotating in every weight class di fans eating good rank squatters gettin' bucked from di top 5 mi seh give di ting tayum mad impatientevery year cyaan have McGregor an Rousey vibes but UFC stronger dan evah mi seh move on plus wi got #PowerSlap broski wild tayum fi be alive God's great