News The Return of the Monkey King: Jordan Leavitt vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, Feb 1 in Saudi Arabia

Leavitt is 4-3 in the UFC, but he has lost 2 of his last 3 and he might be fighting for his job.

Jordan

Jordan Leavitt breaking news and and highlights for UFC Fight Night fight vs. Jordan Leavitt, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Lightweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

He is facing fellow Contender Series winner Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, who is 0-1 in the UFC after a 3rd round KO loss to Loik Radzhabov in his debut.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady breaking news and and highlights for UFC Fight Night fight vs. Jordan Leavitt, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Lightweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Looking for Leavitt to make a statement and show that he belongs at this level.
 
VinceArch said:
Jordan seemed to have some serious potential but getting finished by both Paddy and Chase has me thinking it might not be as much as I originally thought. Hopefully the time off has allowed him to improve.
Yeah the loss to Chase Hooper was bad. Not so much the losing to Hooper(who I actually think is really good), but how easy Hooper made it look. Leavitt is a very good grappler, but Hooper is a great one.
 
Ares Black said:
Yeah the loss to Chase Hooper was bad. Not so much the losing to Hooper(who I actually think is really good), but how easy Hooper made it look. Leavitt is a very good grappler, but Hooper is a great one.
Nothing against Hooper but I thought he wouldn't be much of a match for Jordan and he was phenomenal that night. I hope the time off has let Jordan improve and he can get back in the win column.
 
Always rooting for the Monkey King
 
