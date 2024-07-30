The pattern of great strikers/kickboxers who can't box in the pocket

Am I delusional or is there some merit to me saying this nowadays?

I feel like there's a substantial amount of guys that we consider great strikers, who have fantastic kickboxing in mma but have real problems in boxing range and inside boxing range.

Look at how Sean was able to handicap Izzy.
Or the kind of success Reyes had a few years ago vs Jones in the pocket.
And most recently, we all saw the hands of Belal of all people touching Leon very often .

There's many more examples, but you get my point.

I understand that, a lot of this noted boxing success happens against the cage and with that fighters have to be ready to defend takedowns. But my theory is that the coaches teach most of these guys to either defend the takedown when up against the cage or circle out, completely leaving actual in the pocket boxing out of the equation.


Am I babbling or do I have a point?
I think it's interesting, discuss sherexperts
 
I think it’s a fair point. Edson Barboza comes to find as a highly touted striker who I feel is going to melt whenever someone gets in the pocket with him. Cone to think of it, you don’t really see “dirty boxing” mimicked on the pads; it seems that most padwork focuses on range striking.
A counter example would be Alex Pereira. He’s a great striker who is also very likely to catch you with a short right hook if you try to enter that range.
 
In fighting is massively under appreciated and under utilized in MMA.

You do see it in BKFC, and it is incredibly effective there.

I would LOVE to see more guys learn to fight inside the way Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield did. Joe Frazier. So many great boxers that could literally stand toe to toe, forehead to forehead and battle it out with bodyshots and uppercuts ... an exceptional skill and test of cardio and mental fortitude that great boxers knew they should at the very least have in their toolset.

Randy Couture had excellent dirty boxing.
Jon Jones surprisingly showed excellent dirty boxing in in fighting against Glover way back in the day, also against Rashad.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier both fight well in "in the pocket" and "toe to toe" range
(which are related but yet different skills which require different techniques.)

Max is great "in the pocket" aka boxing range, but I don't recall him being amazing (or bad) at clinch/dirty boxing range.

Mighty Mouse is good at close range.

Matt "The Immortal" Brown has lethal elbows he can deploy at close range and also at boxing range
 
Belal had the takedown threat, Izzy looks like he never seen a jab before, Reyes was going HAM and showed no respect for JJ.


Striking in MMA in general is pretty damn ugly
 
Most MMA fighters, Muay Thai Fighters and Kickboxers at a high level can't fight in the pocket. In Muay Thai and MMA the reality of the clinch kinda makes it less relevant, as the ability to stymie pocket fighters by clinching is just often so present and arguably from a biomechanical level clinching is more natural and effective than fighting the pocket. Beyond this, typically guys who fight in the pocket well need to have good footwork and defense as they usually need to be able to slip, close distance and maintain close space while also defending wrestling attempts and clinches, finding openings on the break and continuing to maintain that close space. It's harder to maintain space in MMA because the Octagons and Circles are more open and don't have the 4 corners to angle off and trap people as easily as well.

Beyond this, typical fighting from the pocket takes more skill...it requires greater shot selection, tight hooks and uppercut, combination punching, going high and low intelligently. But also it requires a greater amount of defense as you have to maintain a vulnerable position and know how to slip, block and roll and be able to seamlessly chain your defense and offense to be effective in that distance...which is even harder when you don't have the security of larger gloves to help block, deflect and dampen strikes. This just isn't a skillset that's widely represented in MMA yet, the shot selection, combination punching, intelligent pressuring, footwork, defensive prowess and blending it under fire etc. And for obvious reasons as I've said...the clinch, grappling, the openness of the space and of course since this is a very highly technical aspect of boxing and MMA focuses on so much more...it's naturally not going to be as nuanced in particular things that specialist sports are. Also in MMA, the main utilization of defense is simply space, guys are avoidant of maintaining a range at which both men can exchange in...downright uncomfortable. That's why when you even see a shorter fighter successfully close distance and get off a couple shots, he usually stupidly then gives up what he earned and backs off even if not being hit on his own accord due to instincts.

Good examples of pocket fighting is Sean Strickland and Gastelum giving Izzy fits standing. Ilia dropped Volk in the pocket with a 4 or 5 punch Combo and that's like the 3rd knockout of the sort in his career. Poirier has great punching in the pocket as well and really developed some good defense consider how chinny he used to he perceived as, with effective blocking. It's like a next step, you can't train fighters the same, a lot of these quicker, more compact fighters can expose the longer guys if only they are trained properly enough and early enough to become good at closing distance, footwork, necessary defense and offensive abilities in close range.
 
It's pretty grim when the guy who was hailed as one of the greatest strikers in the UFC couldn't counter a jab and a teep kick. People give me shit for saying Izzy has no boxing but it's true. If he can't leg kick someone until they get annoyed or their legs get so sore they have to blitz in and get clipped he looks average on the feet.
 
The pocket is a dangerous place to be. Especially with 4oz gloves. Unless you know you have a granite chin, I don't blame people for avoiding it.
 
I was thinking about this the other day when I was randomly rewatching JJ vs Texeria the other day. JJ is a wizard at throwing unorthodox stuff at any range, and in the pocket throws these great reverse elbows, knees, etc. But dang his boxing is lacking. But the question us, if his hands were better, would he really be a more effective striker? As in, what makes him such an effective striker is his varied and unorthodox approach. That might go out the window if he really in just close in the pocket boxing. That's sort of a topic for another thread, because I think the idea applies to other mma fighters as well.
 
Nah. Barboza throws combos to the body in the pocket which he ends with a left hook to the head if someone slips inside.
 
Well if it was as underrated as you say. Why don't you sweep in?
Fucking dumb nuts! Oh hey free money!
But we will just complain on sherdog instead! Wankers.
 
Plus the prospect of slipping into a knee is not exactly exciting. Or getting put in a plum and tenderized. Or getting tripped. Or tangled up and thrown down.

This isn't boxing where you can literally touch forehead to forehead and keep fighting in the pocket because all you have to worry about are hands. It's not complicated, the pocket is dangerous in MMA not just because of hand strikes.
 
And it's not like he had to ever rely on speed. JJ certainly isn't the fastest guy on the feet.
 
Leon was scared of Belals TD's. He was frozen. Belal actually looked like Khabib did against Barboza or Gaethje.. Except obviously Khabib is just a better finisher but that performance was very Khabib like.

The pressure Belal put on Leon was impressive. Didn't give Leon a second to breath
 
Some kickboxers are only good if they control the spacing. Alex is one of the few that is super dangerous when up close. Guys like Leon Izzy mvp edson need range management to win fights people who stand and trade or are more willing to engage and move forward will give them a harder time always
 
I’d imagine for the kickboxer when their opponent enters the pocket especially if their opponent is a wrestler it’s assumed that by the time they’re in that range they’re going to either be clinching or shooting.
 
People in America are in love with boxing because they're the best at it.

But a lot of in fighting dynamics are changed in mma because of clinching, grappling and knees.

Poatan is a kickboxer, but I think his inside game is great. Anderson had great in-fighting, there are a lot of examples. At FW guys like Max, Volk and Ilia all have very nice inside games.

Muay thai has great in fighting, but grappling can nullify some of it.

I actually think the inside game in mma is quite developed, it's just often not that pretty to watch.. clinch boxing, knees and wrestling clinches / pressing.

How is Leon going to strike on the inside if his opponent is a much better wrestler, he wouldn't be able to even get anything off.
 
