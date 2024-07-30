The pattern of great strikers/kickboxers who can't box in the pocket

The Legendary Scarface
Am I delusional or is there some merit to me saying this nowadays?
I feel like there's a substantial amount of guys that we consider great strikers, who have fantastic kickboxing in mma but have real problems in boxing range and inside boxing range.
Look at how Sean was able to handicap Izzy.
Or the kind of success Reyes had a few years ago vs Jones in the pocket.
And most recently, we all saw the hands of Belal of all people touching Leon very often .
There's many more examples, but you get my point.
I understand that, a lot of this noted boxing success happens against the cage and with that fighters have to be ready to defend takedowns. But my theory is that the coaches teach most of these guys to either defend the takedown when up against the cage or circle out, completely leaving actual in the pocket boxing out of the equation.
Am I babbling or do I have a point?
I think it's interesting, discuss sherexperts
