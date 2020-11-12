Peteyandjia said: Such a weird-ass movie. Not anywhere near up there with his best work of course, but still enjoyable to watch, especially as a Mann fanatic. I think I watched a rip from an old laserdisc, the quality wasn’t the best, but it was the full widescreen version, which is essential because Mann shoots wider than Peter North at an orgy. Some gorgeous shots in there, which pan & scan would absolutely butcher. Love the wacked-out Tangerine Dream score as well. And it’s always great seeing Jurgen Prochnow & Gabriel Byrne in anything. Click to expand...

I have the Laserdisc rip, I have sent the last few years gathering prints for allosrts of movies I love, the Laserdisc comes from Japan I think, its decent but very soft focus and a little over exposed, on my copy anyways.This movie is my fav Mann movie along with Manhunter being my second. Its just so fucking weird and shit at the same time, I can see why it hasn't seen the light of day because its so disjointed and poor in some areas, but it makes up for it in so many other areas. Its a masterpiece in my opinion, some of the cinematics and photography along the soundtrack are epic.. the atmophere is just amazing.