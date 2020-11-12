  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies The Keep 1983 Michael Mann 4k 35mm

Been able to track down a 4k print of this movie, the 4k print is raw and taken from 35mm movie reel, the quailty is better than anything released, this movie is only available with dodgy VHS and DVD prints, panned and scanned, low res etc..
Heres some pictures I grabbed.. its glorious..
I know a few film buffs here should like this.
@HughPhug @HenryFlower @sweetviolenturg
The Keep1.JPG keep2.JPG keep3.JPG keep4.JPG keep5.JPG
 

Such a weird-ass movie. Not anywhere near up there with his best work of course, but still enjoyable to watch, especially as a Mann fanatic. I think I watched a rip from an old laserdisc, the quality wasn’t the best, but it was the full widescreen version, which is essential because Mann shoots wider than Peter North at an orgy. Some gorgeous shots in there, which pan & scan would absolutely butcher. Love the wacked-out Tangerine Dream score as well. And it’s always great seeing Jurgen Prochnow & Gabriel Byrne in anything.
 
I have the Laserdisc rip, I have sent the last few years gathering prints for allosrts of movies I love, the Laserdisc comes from Japan I think, its decent but very soft focus and a little over exposed, on my copy anyways.
This movie is my fav Mann movie along with Manhunter being my second. Its just so fucking weird and shit at the same time, I can see why it hasn't seen the light of day because its so disjointed and poor in some areas, but it makes up for it in so many other areas. Its a masterpiece in my opinion, some of the cinematics and photography along the soundtrack are epic.. the atmophere is just amazing.
 
I read the book back when I was a kid, and loved it, but somehow never got to watch the movie version. I definitely need to.
 
Nothing will beat Heat. Amazing

Though Collateral is awesome.
 
For sure, both great movies. He hasn't really done a dud.. Miami Vice? average for him anyways.

And not Forgetting The Thief.. which is fantastic
 
If anyone is interested in a encoded AVI of this let me know. (not sure how I can share this, thoughts?)
The original file is 37gb so I will be encoding to a more managable size, I might even try upload it to a you tube channel..
 
never even heard of this movie. worth the purchase on amazon prime?
 
The amazon prime version is a really bad copy from a VHS tape, panned and scanned in 4:3..
 
A few torrents kicking about, one is the Japan laser disc version which is ok..
Give me a little time and I will get this version encoded and I will find a way of sharing it to the Sherbros.
 
cheers mate.
 
Pretty sure that’s the version I have, & agreed on the criticisms. I was just happy to finally have a widescreen version a few years ago, as I’d been waiting to watch it until I could find one.

You are a rare breed to not have HEAT in your top 2 Mann films. To me, it’s as close as I’ve seen to a perfect film.

BLACKHAT is cinematic AIDS.
 
I try not to talk about Blackhat.. it doesn't exist..

I like Heat, but its down the list for me anyways, thats just the way it goes.
 
You mean a 4K scan of a 35mm print I presume? if that exists I'd imagine its been made to potentially have an official release?

I remember watching this at the Prince Charles cinema in London about 15 years ago, print was pretty beat up and the sound was dodgy but definitely an interesting film visually.
 
200.gif



BoldBlackandwhiteAltiplanochinchillamouse-size_restricted.gif
 
Something like this -
The Keep
Manhunter
Thief
Heat
The Last of the Mohicans
Collateral
The Insider
Miami Vice
Public Enemas

Havn't seen Ali - I hate Bio pics..
 
Its 3840x1680 and yeah its a raw scan of 35mm film.. it exists because I have it.. its a little gritty but as you can see from the screen prints its really good, excellent color grades etc.. its 37gb and a raw mkv .. its a beauty.. I have Hellraiser coming too, I have the first part.. 20minutes..

PS im in a closed group, people buy reels of hard to find movies in 35mm prints etc and convert them.
 
I saw this movie as a kid. I think it was HBO. I remember thinking "What the hell is this?????".
 
