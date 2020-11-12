Nimrod
Wistfull With A Fist-Full
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2002
- Messages
- 11,966
- Reaction score
- 5,415
Been able to track down a 4k print of this movie, the 4k print is raw and taken from 35mm movie reel, the quailty is better than anything released, this movie is only available with dodgy VHS and DVD prints, panned and scanned, low res etc..
Heres some pictures I grabbed.. its glorious..
I know a few film buffs here should like this.
@HughPhug @HenryFlower @sweetviolenturg
Heres some pictures I grabbed.. its glorious..
I know a few film buffs here should like this.
@HughPhug @HenryFlower @sweetviolenturg
Attachments
Last edited: