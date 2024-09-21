The Fury, Wilder, AJ era was the biggest failure in HW boxing history

A lot of people were hyped about this era years ago. Some even said we were entering a golden age for HW. That these 3 were all time talents, rock papers scissors matchups between the 3 blah blahA lot of cope for Wilder since American HWs have been dogshite for decades. People were saying Wilder would beat all these all time HWs shit was comedy. "He has a punchers chance against anyone and ____ isnt avoiding that right hand" LMAOOOOOOO low IQ takes. His best wins are 40yo Ortiz and then journeymen yet people thought his power would take out all time HWs LMAOOOOFury people were calling top 10 all time HW some even said top 5. He might not even be top 20 at this point. Got dropped and almost lost to an MMA debutant.AJ had the Ruiz upset then potshot him in rematch. Picked up C level wins here and there got outclassed by Usyk and now KOd by Dubois.In reality now that the era has played out and effectively ended we can say thatJoseph Parker was better than Wilder the whole time. It wasnt a big 3 of HW. They were carefully matchmade and ducked a lot of the real threats. Dubois and Zhang have already surpassed Wilders legacy too. AJ and Wilder avoided each other for years. Fury never fought AJ either.And through all of this the CW who moved up was the best HW of this era the whole time. It wasnt Fury. It wasnt AJ. It wasnt Wilder. It was Usyk. What a DISASTER of an era. The biggest failure EVER that we've seen.