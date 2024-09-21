The Fury, Wilder, AJ era was the biggest failure in HW boxing history

A lot of people were hyped about this era years ago. Some even said we were entering a golden age for HW. That these 3 were all time talents, rock papers scissors matchups between the 3 blah blah

A lot of cope for Wilder since American HWs have been dogshite for decades. People were saying Wilder would beat all these all time HWs shit was comedy. "He has a punchers chance against anyone and ____ isnt avoiding that right hand" LMAOOOOOOO low IQ takes. His best wins are 40yo Ortiz and then journeymen yet people thought his power would take out all time HWs LMAOOOO

Fury people were calling top 10 all time HW some even said top 5. He might not even be top 20 at this point. Got dropped and almost lost to an MMA debutant.

AJ had the Ruiz upset then potshot him in rematch. Picked up C level wins here and there got outclassed by Usyk and now KOd by Dubois.

In reality now that the era has played out and effectively ended we can say that

Joseph Parker was better than Wilder the whole time. It wasnt a big 3 of HW. They were carefully matchmade and ducked a lot of the real threats. Dubois and Zhang have already surpassed Wilders legacy too. AJ and Wilder avoided each other for years. Fury never fought AJ either.

And through all of this the CW who moved up was the best HW of this era the whole time. It wasnt Fury. It wasnt AJ. It wasnt Wilder. It was Usyk. What a DISASTER of an era. The biggest failure EVER that we've seen.

It was the post Klitschko era where promoters protected their stars in order to get rich.

Until Turki Alalshikh revolutionized boxing and showed how much their value truly is in a forced to fight the best system.
 
Fury losing a close fight to a generational talent in Usyk means he's fraudulent. Wilder getting as far as he did with such a limited skill set and losing to Fury in his prime before he fell off means he a fraud. AJ having a solid resume and losing to Usyk twice and then getting knocked out by Dubois who continues to prove his worth means he was an overrated bum.

Am I doing this right?

Maybe boxing should stop being so concerned with protecting records to reap the rewards monetarily.

Then again, maybe it shouldn't because they'll get dumped on by internet nerds who don't know shit while taking brain trauma.

I'm glad we got the fights we did. It's better than the alternative. When you fight the best and look to test yourself, odds are you'll eventually lose, but the sport is better for it.
 
You are one of the best fight fans I've come across on the internet. Posts like this on top of the way you carried yourself over the Volk v Max trilogy show the man you are.
 
TS, previous heavyweight eras also had top guys that lost to middleweights & light heavyweights.
 
Yea and Usyk getting hit in the stomach and rolling around like a sack of shit for 5mins by DDD, really shows how bad the HW division is.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
HW has sucked for the past 2 decades tbh. Nothing new.
True but there was a lot of false hope about this division's trajectory and the talent of the "big 3" 5-6yrs ago



Thankfully reality set it and corrected those takes
 
