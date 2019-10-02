The Frode post good kung fu thread.

Frode Falch
Just to get started. Here is some good stuff from Adam Chan
Show me a wing chum stylist executing a side kick and I'll show you pigs that fly. It is not part of their curriculum. They have these meaningless check kicks and crescent waist kicks that won't do shit long range. Wing chun is a mid to close range art.
Long range= does not compute.
. He learned the kicks he shows in tv series and movies from Jhoon Rhee, who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good. So in exchange for teaching Lee TaeKwondo kicks, Lee taught Rhee the Acu punch or Whatever the fuck it's called.Yes Bruce Lee's famous side kick comes from Wing Chun.
The way Bruce does it in the movies is identical to the way he learned it in WC.
.
Its in the second form, Chum Kiu.
. He learned the kicks he shows in tv series and movies from Jhoon Rhee, who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good. So in exchange for teaching Lee TaeKwondo kicks, Lee taught Rhee the Acu punch or Whatever the fuck it's called.
In 1964, Rhee met Bruce Lee at Ed Parker’s International Karate Championship in Long Beach, California. The two became friends and frequently discussed the martial arts, and Rhee wound up teaching a few taekwondokicks to Bruce Lee. A number of people vehemently deny that, and if you’re one of them, consider the following: Bruce Lee’s early demonstrations centered on hand techniques that utilized speed and power. His prowess in the physical pursuits stemmed from his experience as a dancer, boxer and wing chun practitioner — none of which was oriented toward kicking. When Lee rose to fame as a kung fu actor, it was well after his collaboration with Rhee had begun.
. Still, the side kick is in the second form he learned. And that is the one he shows.
.
It isn't anything like the WC version of a "sidekick" you posted. It's a Taekwondo side kick.
Man everytime I watch a Wing Chun form kata I just want to front snap kick the guy in the face or tackle him.
Right..
I suppose your next thought is this
"Everytime I see a boxer throw a jab or duck down, I just want to double leg them"
Also update from 1992-
This is the cross training era. WC (like boxing or any standup art) works far better when combined with Judo or a good grappling style.
Much of my clinch and dirty boxing skills, i got from kung fu.
