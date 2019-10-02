The Frode post good kung fu thread.

spacetime said:



In 1964, Rhee met Bruce Lee at Ed Parker’s International Karate Championship in Long Beach, California. The two became friends and frequently discussed the martial arts, and Rhee wound up teaching a few taekwondokicks to Bruce Lee. A number of people vehemently deny that, and if you’re one of them, consider the following: Bruce Lee’s early demonstrations centered on hand techniques that utilized speed and power. His prowess in the physical pursuits stemmed from his experience as a dancer, boxer and wing chun practitioner — none of which was oriented toward kicking. When Lee rose to fame as a kung fu actor, it was well after his collaboration with Rhee had begun. . He learned the kicks he shows in tv series and movies from Jhoon Rhee, who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good. So in exchange for teaching Lee TaeKwondo kicks, Lee taught Rhee the Acu punch or Whatever the fuck it's called. Click to expand...

Bruce learned the WC side kick. How proficient he was at it I dont know. He wasnt that high level in WC, and in those days they were alot more secretive about teaching. He learned only the first 2 of the 3 empty hand WC forms and bit of the wooden dummy form. Still, the side kick is in the second form he learned. And that is the one he shows.I have no doubt he got better at kicks over time and later learned from karate guys etc.So he may have ended up with a variation or different ways of doing side kicks.But the way he does in the films is the same way it is done in the WC forms.Of course for film you might want to make it lookmore dramatic or spectacular and lean in more.In WC in general, the principle of equilibrium is maintained and keeping balance and not over extending on punches or kicks. Youoverextend or lean or rotate more in WC, but it is considered a calculated risk and equilibrium should be returned as fast as possible. So it is done more upright in the form as pictured, but can be done with more of a lean also for more range in practice if balance can be maintained.