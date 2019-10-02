The Frode post good kung fu thread.

Just to get started. Here is some good stuff from Adam Chan

 
Not a big Kung Fu guy but I practise Shaolin stances regularly, and forms irregularly for fun.

I very much like Sifu Yan Xing from KungFu.Life


And Sifu Yan Lei.


Both of these men are 34th Generation Shaolin Disciplines, migrated to the UK (Yan Xing is in ireland now) and began teaching in the London Shaolin Temple. I believe that temple was established by Sifu Shi Yanzi:



They all have different strengths and focusses. Yan Xing, who I follow the closest, is big into forms and weapons, but like in the first video is good at showing practical application for Shaolin in all of his demonstrations. Shi Yanzi to my knowledge is more focused on Sanda - his school teaches traditional Shaolin but they favour Sanda.

Yan Lei is more in the middle, he teaches a lot of Qi Gong and a lot of fighting techniques.

EDIT: I should mention that both fights on YouTube of Shi Yanzi were fixed.
 
Looks better than I expected.
Clearly there appears value of sparring. With this at least some stuff from chun looks that works.
 
Show me a wing chum stylist executing a side kick and I'll show you pigs that fly. It is not part of their curriculum. They have these meaningless check kicks and crescent waist kicks that won't do shit long range. Wing chun is a mid to close range art.

Long range= does not compute.
 
spacetime said:
Show me a wing chum stylist executing a side kick and I'll show you pigs that fly. It is not part of their curriculum. They have these meaningless check kicks and crescent waist kicks that won't do shit long range. Wing chun is a mid to close range art.

Long range= does not compute.
You dont know what the fuck your talking about.
Time for you to find those flyings pigs then..


Of course aside from the WC oblique or knee kick which Jones and others have repeatedly shown works, WC has a side kick.

In fact, I believe the WC side kick was one the early ones to make an appearance in the western world, since Bruce Lee brought it. Yes Bruce Lee's famous side kick comes from Wing Chun.

The way Bruce does it in the movies is identical to the way he learned it in WC.

Its in the second form, Chum Kiu.
 
TheMaster said:
Yes Bruce Lee's famous side kick comes from Wing Chun.

The way Bruce does it in the movies is identical to the way he learned it in WC.
. He learned the kicks he shows in tv series and movies from Jhoon Rhee, who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good. So in exchange for teaching Lee TaeKwondo kicks, Lee taught Rhee the Acu punch or Whatever the fuck it's called.

In 1964, Rhee met Bruce Lee at Ed Parker’s International Karate Championship in Long Beach, California. The two became friends and frequently discussed the martial arts, and Rhee wound up teaching a few taekwondokicks to Bruce Lee. A number of people vehemently deny that, and if you’re one of them, consider the following: Bruce Lee’s early demonstrations centered on hand techniques that utilized speed and power. His prowess in the physical pursuits stemmed from his experience as a dancer, boxer and wing chun practitioner — none of which was oriented toward kicking. When Lee rose to fame as a kung fu actor, it was well after his collaboration with Rhee had begun.
 
spacetime said:
. He learned the kicks he shows in tv series and movies from Jhoon Rhee, who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good. So in exchange for teaching Lee TaeKwondo kicks, Lee taught Rhee the Acu punch or Whatever the fuck it's called.

In 1964, Rhee met Bruce Lee at Ed Parker’s International Karate Championship in Long Beach, California. The two became friends and frequently discussed the martial arts, and Rhee wound up teaching a few taekwondokicks to Bruce Lee. A number of people vehemently deny that, and if you’re one of them, consider the following: Bruce Lee’s early demonstrations centered on hand techniques that utilized speed and power. His prowess in the physical pursuits stemmed from his experience as a dancer, boxer and wing chun practitioner — none of which was oriented toward kicking. When Lee rose to fame as a kung fu actor, it was well after his collaboration with Rhee had begun.
Bruce learned the WC side kick. How proficient he was at it I dont know. He wasnt that high level in WC, and in those days they were alot more secretive about teaching. He learned only the first 2 of the 3 empty hand WC forms and bit of the wooden dummy form. Still, the side kick is in the second form he learned. And that is the one he shows.

I have no doubt he got better at kicks over time and later learned from karate guys etc.
So he may have ended up with a variation or different ways of doing side kicks.
But the way he does in the films is the same way it is done in the WC forms.
Of course for film you might want to make it lookmore dramatic or spectacular and lean in more.

In WC in general, the principle of equilibrium is maintained and keeping balance and not over extending on punches or kicks. You can overextend or lean or rotate more in WC, but it is considered a calculated risk and equilibrium should be returned as fast as possible. So it is done more upright in the form as pictured, but can be done with more of a lean also for more range in practice if balance can be maintained.
 
spacetime said:
It isn't anything like the WC version of a "sidekick" you posted. It's a Taekwondo side kick.
Arguing with deluded people is pointless, since your obviously emotionally invested in your ignorant world view which seems for whatever reason to involve the idea that WC doesnt have side kicks. What a fragile mind you have in that case. Seriously, if u even train u should look into the mental side of martial arts more. It will help u trust me.

Anyway, WC sidekicks are done a bit differently but are as good as any other arts although perhaps overlooked since it is known as a close combat system and most of the training is done at that range.

sifu-dusan-drazic-sidekick.jpg sidekick.jpg sidekick-1.jpg
 
Man everytime I watch a Wing Chun form kata I just want to front snap kick the guy in the face or tackle him.
 
General_Speckz said:
Man everytime I watch a Wing Chun form kata I just want to front snap kick the guy in the face or tackle him.
Right..
I suppose your next thought is this

"Everytime I see a boxer throw a jab or duck down, I just want to double leg them"

Also update from 1992-
This is the cross training era. WC (like boxing or any standup art) works far better when combined with Judo or a good grappling style.

 
Much of my clinch and dirty boxing skills, i got from kung fu.
 
TheMaster said:
Right..
I suppose your next thought is this

"Everytime I see a boxer throw a jab or duck down, I just want to double leg them"

<Jaime01>

Also update from 1992-
This is the cross training era. WC (like boxing or any standup art) works far better when combined with Judo or a good grappling style.
No. Boxers don't do weird kata. They should get rid of it or make it look less weird minimum. Also chi sao shouldn't start from that straight on circular hand movement, it looks weird. They should do it from clinch because when someone is that close to you and does a simple boxing combination, sticky hands or deflection can't be said to be statistically useful unless they know your habits. Now do it with a collar or arm hold and we're talking. They should also add general clinch training and maybe a few takedowns. Train a couple ammy fighters for MMA with serious intention. Boxing and TKD Kyokoshin, judo, all have these specialist reputations. But from the WC I've seen it doesn't really bring much to the table in comparison. It could be modified to be a really cool art. Kinda how Sambo is a mix of a bunch of arts at the early 1900s. WC is a super neutered art and it's weird that I even have to work so hard to point it out on a combat arts forum. Just my opinion.

Frode Falch said:
Much of my clinch and dirty boxing skills, i got from kung fu.
Really? Which kung fu?
 
spacetime said:
who said himself that Lee's kicks were pretty mediocre when they first trained, but his hands were quite good.
This didn't matter.
Lee was not like casual chun practitioners : he had training in boxing and fencing that definitely positively impacted his chun and also his hands looked pretty good.
I think he was able to get good roles even with 0 kicks at all.
 
