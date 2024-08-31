The Decline in quality of UFC PPVs and events [POLL]

A lot of the PPVs have been trash, ever since ESPN agreed to pay the UFC a fixed amount for the PPVs.



UFC 300 was mid AF on paper. It ended up delivering, but we didn’t even get 1 super fight.



The Sphere PPV is also lackluster.



During the Fox era we still had great ppvs, but this was because the UFC was making their revenue there.



Dana realized during ‘Fight Island’ that he just had to put up x number of cards per year to fulfill their contract. The quality made no difference to their revenue.



This is also why the UFC decided to do a lot of Apex events. Lowest costs possible to get that ESPN money.



I miss the days where every fight on a PPV card was must-see.



Now we have at least 1 fight we can skip for sure. Some PPVs you can get away with only watching the co-main and main event.



What say you SherBro?