The Decline in quality of UFC PPVs and events [POLL]

A lot of the PPVs have been trash, ever since ESPN agreed to pay the UFC a fixed amount for the PPVs.

UFC 300 was mid AF on paper. It ended up delivering, but we didn’t even get 1 super fight.

The Sphere PPV is also lackluster.

During the Fox era we still had great ppvs, but this was because the UFC was making their revenue there.

Dana realized during ‘Fight Island’ that he just had to put up x number of cards per year to fulfill their contract. The quality made no difference to their revenue.

This is also why the UFC decided to do a lot of Apex events. Lowest costs possible to get that ESPN money.

I miss the days where every fight on a PPV card was must-see.

Now we have at least 1 fight we can skip for sure. Some PPVs you can get away with only watching the co-main and main event.

What say you SherBro?
 
If you can get 3 or 4 fights that interests you, it's a good event. Expecting a banger stacked card every time is unreasonable imo.

Most cards throughout history (As long as I remember) have been like that. Stacked cards have always been few and far between in relation to the UFC..

The card in question (Sphere) has 4 fights the interests me..

O'Malley vs Merab
Ortega vs Lopes
Rosas JR vs Aori
Grasso vs Valentina

(in that order)

Good enough. Look forward to it..
 
Watched NoFX perform The Decline 2 nights ago. It was awesome! Oh, we were talking about something else......
 
It's really tough when the starting position for this argument is that "300 was mid AF". Cause I thought that was a great card that would stand tall with the rest of the Fox era.

I think over time people often take the worst of one time period and compare it with the best of another. During the UFC on FOX days there was actually lots of negativity as we hit 170, 174, 177 etc. It could even be overwhelming. But today we might just bring up 189 or something to discuss how great it was.

Truthfully, I've really been enjoying 2024's PPVs, to the point that I would have guessed we're at another high point. You say 306 is lackluster, but I'm embracing the Wrestlemania of it all, and see nothing but a good time.
 
During the Fox era, the UFC was still owned by the Fertitta's/Zuffa.
It wasn't until the transfer of ownership is when the card quality started to change.
But card quality is based personal preferences. Fighters age and get replaced by new & upcoming fighters.
 
