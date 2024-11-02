The current HW division is embarrassing

Just tuned in to tonight's fights and I see two fat asses with barely any technique and they are both ranked, and they are not even an anomaly, that's like 90% of the division, if there isn't a finish in the first few mins these HW fights are disgusting to watch, really sad what has happened to what was once the premier div of the sport, hell even in PFL, right now there is absolutely no one of interest to fight Francis because HWs there fucking suck too.
 
These guys need to get in better shape..

Put the burgers down....ur a professional athlete... For fuck sakes... nobody should be carrying 20 plus percent of body fat

Romanov could be a problem is he didnt have so much fat man cardio...

His takedowns are fantastic but only happen in round 1 currently
 
Did you see the titties on these two? That was impressive.
name-one-thing-you-learned-from-seinfeld-v0-hnx3r61qersb1.jpg
 
Nemkov and Malykhin went unmentioned and are HWs I always watch. Other than that, yeah, it's a wasteland, even within the UFC.
 
HW has been top heavy(no pun intended) for a very long time now. Only a few guys are watchable.
 
Give him Darth Bader
 
They would smash that ultra talented fit midgets
 
And yet there are some people in here who, unironically, believe that guys like Lewis, Romanov, Gane, and Tuivasa are "next generation" talent in relation to guys like Cain, Barnett, Fedor, Cormier, Kharitonov, Alexander, Mirko, etc.
 
Fuck these guys were 30%+ bf

Yeah Most of the Bigger heavyweights should lose 20-30 pounds and just be 230 and in shape as opposed to 250-260 with a giant beer gut
 
Just look at the FW fight we just had, two fit, aesthetically pleasing athletes(no diddy), fast paced action, great striking and grappling technique, killer instinct that led to a finish.

Mercy kill the HW division.
 
Porker Porter > Fedor ~ Dana White
 
LHW kills HW cause most good HW's are in the 220-235 region and these guys prefer to cut to 205

great fighters weighin 260 like aspinall, jones, gane and big frank are exceptions
 
And both of them are kind of LHW fighting cans at HW.
That's what makes Poatan getting a belt in HW kind of believable (cant beat Aspinall though).
It's a sad division all around the world.

Francis
Aspinal
Jones
Nemkov
Anatoly

Volkov
Pavlovich
Blaydes
Jailton
Gane

Is that the full list of good or passable HWs in the world? Maybe I'm missing somebody... but only 10 guys over multiple organizations is tough (I didnt count Miocic cuz the guy is retired). Half of them are LHWs who stopped cutting and put some extra pounds
BTW, its not in order quality... just put them as I remembered the names
Maybe the Saudis should buy them all out of their contracts and just make superfights lol
 
LHW and HW should merge
 
Physique of the fighters aside, most divisions are arguably at all time lows right now.

Look at how insanely padded the rankings between BW and MW are:
https://www.ufc.com/rankings

How many of these aged veterans are really near the top of their divisions anymore? These rankings are full of fighters who are past their primes/very near retirement and the UFC clearly has been unable to develop exciting new prospects to replace them. HW used to be an embarassment but now, it's par for the course. They still have to drag out Domick Cruz's ghost to even fill out a top 15 at BW FFS.

is there literally anyone you care to see fight for the title at any of these divisions that isn't a "champion vs champion" superfight? Shavkat and Arman are probably at the top of the heap at this point but really, is a split decision win over Charles Oliveira really that groundbreaking at supposedly the "deepest division in MMA"? Does a win over the 41 year old Wonderboy (1-4 over the last 4 years yet still inexplicably ranked #11) really mean as much as it did when he was a contender... 8 years ago??

It's a sad state of affairs across the board... but you know, continue to believe "the sport has evolved" and "the current best fighters are the best ever" <lmao>
 
