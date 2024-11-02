The current HW division is embarrassing

Pechan
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2021
- Messages
- 8,049
- Reaction score
- 16,739
Just tuned in to tonight's fights and I see two fat asses with barely any technique and they are both ranked, and they are not even an anomaly, that's like 90% of the division, if there isn't a finish in the first few mins these HW fights are disgusting to watch, really sad what has happened to what was once the premier div of the sport, hell even in PFL, right now there is absolutely no one of interest to fight Francis because HWs there fucking suck too.