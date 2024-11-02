The current HW division is embarrassing

Physique of the fighters aside, most divisions are arguably at all time lows right now.Look at how insanely padded the rankings between BW and MW are:How many of these aged veterans are really near the top of their divisions anymore? These rankings are full of fighters who are past their primes/very near retirement and the UFC clearly has been unable to develop exciting new prospects to replace them. HW used to be an embarassment but now, it's par for the course. They still have to drag out Domick Cruz's ghost to even fill out a top 15 at BW FFS.is there literally anyone you care to see fight for the title at any of these divisions that isn't a "champion vs champion" superfight? Shavkat and Arman are probably at the top of the heap at this point but really, is a split decision win over Charles Oliveira really that groundbreaking at supposedly the "deepest division in MMA"? Does a win over the 41 year old Wonderboy (1-4 over the last 4 years yet still inexplicably ranked #11) really mean as much as it did when he was a contender... 8 years ago??It's a sad state of affairs across the board... but you know, continue to believe "the sport has evolved" and "the current best fighters are the best ever"