What is it and why should you care?As of now there's not much known about Dawnbreaker, other than its a narrative RPG set in a dark fantasy medieval world, and there's vampires... lots of vampires.But what we do know about it is who's working on it... alot of CDPR's leadership positions for Witcher3 & Cyberpunk2077.Art Director for Witcher1-3, Bartłomiej Gaweł, has also joined Rebel Wolves.Animation Director Tamara Zawada, who also was the animation director for Witcher3.Other bits of info -*Dawnbreaker is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.*Rogue Wolves formed in early 2022, and their third anniversary is quickly approaching, so Dawnwalker is been in full production for quite a while.*The total development team, as of May 2024, is only 90 people.*January 13th will be when Rogue Wolves will reveal much more about the game.I'm intrigued. What about you guys?