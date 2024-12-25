GearSolidMetal
What is it and why should you care?
As of now there's not much known about Dawnbreaker, other than its a narrative RPG set in a dark fantasy medieval world, and there's vampires... lots of vampires.
But what we do know about it is who's working on it... alot of CDPR's leadership positions for Witcher3 & Cyberpunk2077.
"Tomaszkiewicz directed The Witcher 3 and served multiple roles during Cyberpunk's development, including vice president of game development, secondary game director, and head of production. Tomaszkiewicz left CDPR under allegations that he bullied coworkers. He was later found not guilty but had already begun working at the Warsaw Film School. He will act as the new studio's CEO and Game Director."
"Szamałek was the principal writer on CP 2077 and senior writer on most of The Witcher 3's DLC. He will serve Rebel Wolves as the uNarrative Director. He left CDPR around the same time as Tomaszkiewicz and in the interim worked as a narrative consultant and freelance video game writer."
Art Director for Witcher1-3, Bartłomiej Gaweł, has also joined Rebel Wolves.
Animation Director Tamara Zawada, who also was the animation director for Witcher3.
Other bits of info -
*Dawnbreaker is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.
*Rogue Wolves formed in early 2022, and their third anniversary is quickly approaching, so Dawnwalker is been in full production for quite a while.
*The total development team, as of May 2024, is only 90 people.
*January 13th will be when Rogue Wolves will reveal much more about the game.
I'm intrigued. What about you guys?
