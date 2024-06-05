The video ads that pop up on the bottom right are now starting to immediately play a bit of sound and then stop. This is especially intrusive on mobile when you have another program that lowers the volume any time something else starts to play. Also means that I have to mute my phone or put my earbuds in just to browse a bit at the office.



*edit* JUST had a page where the ad played a noise, I x'ed it out, and then it reloaded the same ad and played the noise again less than 10 seconds after I x'ed it out.



I mean, come on