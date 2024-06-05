I look through the front page and open threads in multiple tabs, but out of the 8 I open, the 6th one and the 8th one have gone to "resilience guard net" where it pretends to scan my phone for problems and "lucky (something or other) for bets or some shit.Yes please! Some have started to either reset the page or redirect the window to some spam ad.
In the middle of writing a reply, redirected to McAfee ad. Lost my text.
No longer using Sherdog on mobile, it's gotten out of hand.
I understand ads are important, but there's a point in which it ruins the user experience and we're past that point.
Reports about bad ads should include the following:
1. Location/Country
2. Device
3. Browser
4. Company/Product of ad
5. A screenshot if possible
6. Brief description of how the ad is a problem
7. Page/Pages affected8. Date and time of occurrence
Refer to the instructions for your device on how to take screenshots