Under review The ads. Tone this down please.

Yes please! Some have started to either reset the page or redirect the window to some spam ad.
 
Yes please! Some have started to either reset the page or redirect the window to some spam ad.
I look through the front page and open threads in multiple tabs, but out of the 8 I open, the 6th one and the 8th one have gone to "resilience guard net" where it pretends to scan my phone for problems and "lucky (something or other) for bets or some shit.
 
I look through the front page and open threads in multiple tabs, but out of the 8 I open, the 6th one and the 8th one have gone to "resilience guard net" where it pretends to scan my phone for problems and "lucky (something or other) for bets or some shit.
Lucky charm hub. Don't know what it is, doesn't load properly
 
The video ads that pop up on the bottom right are now starting to immediately play a bit of sound and then stop. This is especially intrusive on mobile when you have another program that lowers the volume any time something else starts to play. Also means that I have to mute my phone or put my earbuds in just to browse a bit at the office.

*edit* JUST had a page where the ad played a noise, I x'ed it out, and then it reloaded the same ad and played the noise again less than 10 seconds after I x'ed it out.

I mean, come on
 
No longer using Sherdog on mobile, it's gotten out of hand.

I understand ads are important, but there's a point in which it ruins the user experience and we're past that point.
On two occasions this week i've actually had an ad pop up inside someone's post, between sentences. It's getting worse i swear.
 
Yeah whatever jaypetry and the boys have done ruined the mobile website lol.



Destroyed it. I barely have enough room to scroll down the page.
 
