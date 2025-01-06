Awards The 2024 Heavies' Awards: The Bigwaverider Shooper of the Year 2024 (VOTE NOW!)

VOTE FOR YOUR TOP 5 SHOOPERS OF 2024

  • 01. SenorFranko

  • 02. AmonTobin

  • 03. Myrddin Wild

  • 04. Wreckless

  • 05. Reach4TheSky

  • 06. Buff

  • 07. Davidjacksonjones

  • 08. Otto!

  • 09. Pequeño Corey

  • 10. Soggust

  • 11. Sweater of AV

  • 12. AleYeah

  • 13. Tronald Dump

  • 14. oski

  • 15. BEATDOWNS

  • 16. Van Daz

  • 17. Cowboy Kurt Angle

  • 18. Get To Da Choppa

  • 19. fprado

  • 20. Arqueto

Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,155
Reaction score
90,358

ZdUl2LR.gif

Dedicated to the best to ever do it Michael 'bigwaverider' Simmons

THE BIGWAVERIDER SHOOPER OF THE YEAR 2024 VOTING THREAD.
Vote for your *5* favourite "Shoopers of the Year" for 2024.
**You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year. You are NOT voting on the sample shoops.**

********************************* *INSTRUCTIONS* ********************************
• You get 5 votes total.
• You can change your votes.
• Voting will be open for 5 days.
***********************************************************************************************

The first post will contain a sample shoop from each of the shoopers. Each shooper has created many great pieces throughout the year, and this is but a sample of their work. You are not voting on these sample shoops. You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year.

Post something in the thread to keep it bumped, even if it's just "Great job, shoopers!". SOME SHOOPS WOULD BE GREAT TOO!

***********************************************************************************************
You get 5 votes total.
These are only a sample of the Shooper's work.
You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year.

***********************************************************************************************

Sample images will be in the post below. I had to grab shoops for some of you guys, so if you would like to change it, then just let me know and I will change it for you. Thanks to you all for your contribution to the shoop scene in 2023. Getting this down to 20 people was tough and took a lot of work.

LET'S CELEBRATE ANOTHER GREAT YEAR OF SHOOPS AND SHOOPING!!!
Some of the top shoop threads from 2024:

forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - Shoop Dat Cheeky Mike Tyson

Seeing as we are all fight fans here I'm sure every single one of you watched the real main event of the weekend. The legendary Mike Tyson at 58 years old took on YouTube boxing punk Jake Paul in what everyone is calling the fight of the century. Apart from the non stop action the whole world...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - SHOOP DAT VIOLATING VINCE

I told you I'd be back when some shit happened... Here's a few templates to work with for now.... Examples: Let's do this
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - The time Alan Belcher almost killed me

I was at a seminar a couple years ago, and Alan Belcher was one of the guest speakers. Being a huge MMA fan, I was pumped to meet him. He gave a killer presentation about how he built up his gyms (he was KILLING it, helluva businessman), it was good shit. Later, a group of us hit the bars...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - SHOOP Dat Leech

An anonymous poster asked me to create this thread and gave this fabulous template to use .. Do your best or worst Shoopers!!
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - I Just Met the GOAT

I also met Chael Who politely introduced him self to me, I told him I know you, you are the famous youtuber which made him laugh Bellator GOAT who is also a very nice and respectful guy me and unreachable Iron Mike lol Amir Khan Chael is himself on TV or behind camera with fans, he...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Last edited:
Thanks for all the entertainment shoopers!
 
