THE BIGWAVERIDER SHOOPER OF THE YEAR 2024 VOTING THREAD.

********************************* *INSTRUCTIONS* ********************************

• You get 5 votes total.

• You can change your votes.

• Voting will be open for 5 days.

***********************************************************************************************

***********************************************************************************************

***********************************************************************************************



Sample images will be in the post below. I had to grab shoops for some of you guys, so if you would like to change it, then just let me know and I will change it for you. Thanks to you all for your contribution to the shoop scene in 2023. Getting this down to 20 people was tough and took a lot of work.

Dedicated to the best to ever do it Michael 'bigwaverider' SimmonsPost something in the thread to keep it bumped, even if it's just "Great job, shoopers!". SOME SHOOPS WOULD BE GREAT TOO!