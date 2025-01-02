Awards The 2024 Heavies Awards: Knockout of the Year

What was the 2024 KO of the Year?

  • Out Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj - Flying Knee - UFC FN: Rozenstruik-Gaziev

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola - Knee - UFC FN: Moicano-BSD

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan - Double Backfist - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan - Spinning Wheel Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shi Ming def. Feng Xiocan - Head Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Shamil Musaev def. Logan Storley - Punches - PFL 3 Regular Season

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava - Head Kick - PFL Europe 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Damir Ismagulov def. Oberdan Tenoria - Spinning Back Kick - Alash Pride 100

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Sherdog XOTY 1.png

Sherdog XOTY Cat 2.png

The knockout.

For some, a career-elusive finish to only a select few fights; for others, a signature means of proving they only need connect to introduce you to the Tooth Fairy.

But nothing the world over rings truer for combat sport's passionate fanbase than one simple thing – scratch that, one simple, absolute law: A top-shelf KO is the quickest way to a fan's heart.

So which Knockout of 2024 had you rightly electrified, standing you up from your seat?



Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)



Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway



Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill



Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria



Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2


 
Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj - Flying Knee - UFC FN: Rozenstruik-Gaziev



Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola - Knee - UFC FN: Moicano-BSD



Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan - Double Backfist - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway



Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan - Spinning Wheel Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo



Shi Ming def. Feng Xiocan - Head Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo



Shamil Musaev def. Logan Storley - Punches - PFL 3 Regular Season

 
Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava - Head Kick - PFL Europe 2


Damir Ismagulov def. Oberdan Tenoria - Spinning Back Kick - Alash Pride 100

 
Haven't seen most of these. The Magomedov KO is hilarious, as is Pereira calmly waving off Herb and knocking Hill out.

Gotta go with Holloway-Gaethje though. That was bonkers.
 
I voted Holloway-Gaethje, but am a bit grumpy about doing so because of all the clowns calling it fight of the year at the same time
 
Might as well end the poll right now this isn't gonna be close.
 
