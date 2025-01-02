knockout

Knockout of 2024

electrified

Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)







Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway







Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill







Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria







Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2





TheFor some, a career-elusive finish to only a select few fights; for others, a signature means of proving they only need connect to introduce you to the Tooth Fairy.But nothing the world over rings truer for combat sport's passionate fanbase than one simple thing – scratch that, one simple, absolute law: A top-shelf KO is the quickest way to a fan's heart.So whichhad you rightly, standing you up from your seat?