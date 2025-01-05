Awards The 2024 Heavies Awards: Comeback Fighter of the Year (VOTE NOW!)

The Heavies' 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year is...?

  • This poll will close: .
POzEE21.png

Rwc1o0q.png


It’s OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire." - Kenny Florian

Hey, how's it going, crew? We're back with the 2024 Heavies Awards!

Now, it's time to present the nominees for the 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year Award. (NOTE: This category refers to career resurgence, not a comeback from a single fight.)

2024 was also a year when we witnessed feel-good career comebacks and resurgence. Fighters who have been counted out, been told to retire, gone through many years of setbacks, and some have been given their walking papers at one point. It's time to give them their flowers through this award for keeping the faith and not giving up on themselves. They proved the doubters wrong and gave us some remarkable, inspirational moments in the Octagon.


The Nominees:

*********************************************************

SmmhIK8.jpeg


Dominick Reyes

After not having a taste of victory in nearly 5 years and having been viciously knocked out 3 times since losing a controversial decision against Jon Jones in 2019, Reyes has become an afterthought to the MMA world, and called for him to retire. After his fourth straight loss in late 2022, he took one-year off and came back with two emphatic KO wins in 2024. It was thrilling and truly inspiring to see him finally have a winning streak after a long time.

*********************************************************

1O9hcHQ.jpeg


Petr Yan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr "No Mercy" Yan had a successful comeback in 2024 (well, more of a bounceback), going 2-0 this year and turning his fortunes around after a three-fight losing streak. He looked like the Petr Yan of old, but let's not forget that he is still only 31 years young and has a lot more in him. Notable wins: Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueredo.

*********************************************************

B7gz2cS.jpeg


Doo Ho Choi

"The Korean Superboy" Doo Ho Choi might just seem to be a myth to the younger, newer UFC fans. But after fully recovering from his past injuries and being under the tutelage of the beloved "Korean Zombie" in 2023, they somehow got a glimpse of his brilliance and what made him a fan favorite. 10 years after his UFC debut, Choi made a successful comeback in 2024, stopping both Bill Algeo and Nate Landwher by TKO.

*********************************************************

u8yaVcf.png


Charles Johnson

After going 1-3 in 2023, Charles "Inner G" Johnson went on a tear in 2024, racking up 4 wins (3 upsets), including toppling three fighters (Azat Maksum, Jake Hadley, Joshua Van) who are considered hotter prospects than himself and snatching performance bonuses along the way. He was in danger of losing his UFC roster spot a year before (2023) but now has moved from the fringes of unemployment to the fringes of the flyweight Top 10.

*********************************************************

RWa4mwS.jpeg


Youssef Zalal

Youssef Zalal's comeback story is the kind that fight fans love to see. He was cut from the UFC in 2022 on a 0-3-1 slide. He worked his way back, putting up 3 wins outside the promotion and made his return in March 2024 to take a short-notice fight. He then went 3-0, all by way of impressive submission finishes, and won performance of the night bonuses. He is currently on a 6-fight win streak (6 finishes) and is set to face perennial contender Calvin Kattar in February.

*********************************************************

You have one (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
ImWZaMF.gif


Vote for your fave comeback fighter and let us know why!
Got some honorable mentions? Post 'em here!

*********************************************************

A special thanks to our Sherdog.com Staff Members. Here is their pick for Sherdog's 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year.
 
Yan is a good choice. He was pretty much left for dead at the beginning of the year, beats Song and Fig, and now is the top contender again.
 
The answer is Charles J. Yan was already well ranked and considered. He lost to 3 champs in a row before getting his 2 wins. Reyes was considered done, but not as done as the 2 guys he beat. Charles was 2-4 in the UFC on a 3 fight skid that could easily have seen him released. He got a 4 fight win streak in 2024 and put himself into the rankings

Zalal was a good one too, but his comeback has been in the making since 2022
 
