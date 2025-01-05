Gio
Hey, how's it going, crew? We're back with the 2024 Heavies Awards!
Now, it's time to present the nominees for the 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year Award. (NOTE: This category refers to career resurgence, not a comeback from a single fight.)
2024 was also a year when we witnessed feel-good career comebacks and resurgence. Fighters who have been counted out, been told to retire, gone through many years of setbacks, and some have been given their walking papers at one point. It's time to give them their flowers through this award for keeping the faith and not giving up on themselves. They proved the doubters wrong and gave us some remarkable, inspirational moments in the Octagon.
The Nominees:
*********************************************************
Dominick Reyes
After not having a taste of victory in nearly 5 years and having been viciously knocked out 3 times since losing a controversial decision against Jon Jones in 2019, Reyes has become an afterthought to the MMA world, and called for him to retire. After his fourth straight loss in late 2022, he took one-year off and came back with two emphatic KO wins in 2024. It was thrilling and truly inspiring to see him finally have a winning streak after a long time.
*********************************************************
Petr Yan
Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr "No Mercy" Yan had a successful comeback in 2024 (well, more of a bounceback), going 2-0 this year and turning his fortunes around after a three-fight losing streak. He looked like the Petr Yan of old, but let's not forget that he is still only 31 years young and has a lot more in him. Notable wins: Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueredo.
*********************************************************
Doo Ho Choi
"The Korean Superboy" Doo Ho Choi might just seem to be a myth to the younger, newer UFC fans. But after fully recovering from his past injuries and being under the tutelage of the beloved "Korean Zombie" in 2023, they somehow got a glimpse of his brilliance and what made him a fan favorite. 10 years after his UFC debut, Choi made a successful comeback in 2024, stopping both Bill Algeo and Nate Landwher by TKO.
*********************************************************
Charles Johnson
After going 1-3 in 2023, Charles "Inner G" Johnson went on a tear in 2024, racking up 4 wins (3 upsets), including toppling three fighters (Azat Maksum, Jake Hadley, Joshua Van) who are considered hotter prospects than himself and snatching performance bonuses along the way. He was in danger of losing his UFC roster spot a year before (2023) but now has moved from the fringes of unemployment to the fringes of the flyweight Top 10.
*********************************************************
Youssef Zalal
Youssef Zalal's comeback story is the kind that fight fans love to see. He was cut from the UFC in 2022 on a 0-3-1 slide. He worked his way back, putting up 3 wins outside the promotion and made his return in March 2024 to take a short-notice fight. He then went 3-0, all by way of impressive submission finishes, and won performance of the night bonuses. He is currently on a 6-fight win streak (6 finishes) and is set to face perennial contender Calvin Kattar in February.
*********************************************************
You have one (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
Vote for your fave comeback fighter and let us know why!
Got some honorable mentions? Post 'em here!
*********************************************************
A special thanks to our Sherdog.com Staff Members. Here is their pick for Sherdog's 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year.
*********************************************************
