“It’s OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire." - Kenny Florian

Hey, how's it going, crew? We're back with the 2024 Heavies Awards !



Now, it's time to present the nominees for the 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year Award. ( NOTE : This category refers to career resurgence, not a comeback from a single fight.)



2024 was also a year when we witnessed feel-good career comebacks and resurgence. Fighters who have been counted out, been told to retire, gone through many years of setbacks, and some have been given their walking papers at one point. It's time to give them their flowers through this award for keeping the faith and not giving up on themselves. They proved the doubters wrong and gave us some remarkable, inspirational moments in the Octagon.