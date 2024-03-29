Media 'That's not who I am': Igor Severino apologizes for bite, hopes one mistake doesn't define career

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,321
Reaction score
17,312
Igor Severino’s life isn’t the same as it was one week ago.

As of now, the 20-year-old ex-UFC fighter doesn’t know if it’ll ever be even similar after he bit opponent Andre Lima during their March 23 fight at UFC on ESPN 53 in Las Vegas.

The highly unusual and flagrant foul disqualified him from the bout, cost him his spot on the UFC roster, and made international headlines far beyond the combat sports bubble.

“It’s been crazy – some crazy days,” Severino told MMA Junkie, through an interpreter, as he spoke on the incident for the first time publicly since it happened. “One day, I was fighting in the best promotion in the world. I was making my dream come true. The next moments, I’m banned from the promotion.”

Severino’s face appeared all over social media as the video went viral. His accounts were flooded with comments and messages, many of them unpleasant.

Severino remained out of the public eye and ear over the past six days until now, as he processed why and how he did what he did. Severino said he still hasn’t figured it all out, and isn’t sure he ever will.

“I come from humble beginnings,” Severino said. “I’ve been working since a very young age. I left my home as a teenager to come over to train and to get here. Then, to see all of this go away and in the way it did, it’s something that is not part of me. It’s not who I am as a person. That’s not who I am as a fighter. I just feel very regretful. It makes me very emotional and sad about it.

“My dream became a nightmare overnight. I’m very regretful to my opponent. I apologize to (Lima), to Dana (White), to the Nevada Athletic Commission, to Sean Shelby, who spoke to me after the fight, to Mick (Maynard) – everyone in the organization – and the fans. Sorry to everyone who was watching that on TV. They didn’t deserve to see that.”


more https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...everino-bite-reaction-vs-andre-lima-interview
 
He can complain, but the real loser here is Pantoja.

Poor guy now has a completely redundant nickname.
 
He completely lost control. Snapped. What made it even more bizarre is he was doing well in the fight. It's like he checked out mid-fight and just went into primal zombie mode.
 
shark-jaws.gif


He knew what he was doing at the time & could potentially do it again. Not like he didn't know the rules.

0838bdb2-6105-4789-9dad-b9d2de418f2f_text.gif



I feel sorry for people being born in a shitty country with lack of opportunity, poverty, lack of clean water & food, so can't feel for this guy. Blew his chance...simple.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
If it's not who he is, why is it that he's the only fighter to have done it in the three decades the UFC has been around? Seems to be a pretty individual thing to me.
Click to expand...

He didn’t really bite him that hard though. I wonder if it could have been a bite that went with squeezing and energy expenditure.

Dude might have had his mouth open and just bit down when he used energy.
 
TCE said:
Igor Severino’s life isn’t the same as it was one week ago.

As of now, the 20-year-old ex-UFC fighter doesn’t know if it’ll ever be even similar after he bit opponent Andre Lima during their March 23 fight at UFC on ESPN 53 in Las Vegas.

The highly unusual and flagrant foul disqualified him from the bout, cost him his spot on the UFC roster, and made international headlines far beyond the combat sports bubble.

“It’s been crazy – some crazy days,” Severino told MMA Junkie, through an interpreter, as he spoke on the incident for the first time publicly since it happened. “One day, I was fighting in the best promotion in the world. I was making my dream come true. The next moments, I’m banned from the promotion.”

Severino’s face appeared all over social media as the video went viral. His accounts were flooded with comments and messages, many of them unpleasant.

Severino remained out of the public eye and ear over the past six days until now, as he processed why and how he did what he did. Severino said he still hasn’t figured it all out, and isn’t sure he ever will.

“I come from humble beginnings,” Severino said. “I’ve been working since a very young age. I left my home as a teenager to come over to train and to get here. Then, to see all of this go away and in the way it did, it’s something that is not part of me. It’s not who I am as a person. That’s not who I am as a fighter. I just feel very regretful. It makes me very emotional and sad about it.

“My dream became a nightmare overnight. I’m very regretful to my opponent. I apologize to (Lima), to Dana (White), to the Nevada Athletic Commission, to Sean Shelby, who spoke to me after the fight, to Mick (Maynard) – everyone in the organization – and the fans. Sorry to everyone who was watching that on TV. They didn’t deserve to see that.”


more https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...everino-bite-reaction-vs-andre-lima-interview
Click to expand...
Maybe his favorite sports idol is Luis Suarez?

1366820181_luis_suarez_bites_branislav_ivanovic.gif
 
His best route is to lean into it. Change his nickname to hannibal or cannibal and walkout in this mask. à la Lee Murray
cana.gif
 
Gamer2k4 said:
If it's not who he is, why is it that he's the only fighter to have done it in the three decades the UFC has been around? Seems to be a pretty individual thing to me.
Click to expand...
I still feel inclined to give him a second chance if he can keep winning outside the ufc. He’s 20. Emotions and adrenaline are a hell of a drug.
 
KarateYeah said:
He fucked up but I'd give him another chance. Dana slapped his wife and had another chance.
Click to expand...
Some real shit, and Dana was in his fifties.

We love a comeback story. Kids 20. Make him win some fights and do some charity work and bring him back.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
If it's not who he is, why is it that he's the only fighter to have done it in the three decades the UFC has been around? Seems to be a pretty individual thing to me.
Click to expand...
Mickey Gall took a bite out of Diego i guess you didn't see that one.

gall-bites.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HuskySamoan
Two fights to look out for later today!
2
Replies
22
Views
819
Luckyme
Luckyme

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,869
Messages
55,313,295
Members
174,733
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top