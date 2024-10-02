Tesla drivers in my area have become the Prius / BMW3series / Soccer Mom vehicle rolled into one.

Tesla drivers in my area have become the Prius / BMW3series / Soccer Mom vehicle rolled into one.

Tesla drivers near me have now become 1 of 3 groups.

1. Like Prius they drive really slow and terrible and have no clue how to navigate traffic, where to go, how to backup, how to merge, etc. They are a complete hazzard on the road.
2. Like BMW 3 series drivers they are arrogant assholes who somehow think they are cool shit b/c they have a Tesla. They cut people off and think they owned the road as if getting a BMW/Tesla somehow means they've won at life.
3. Soccer moms. The Tesla larger model...,don't konw the name, and now the cyber truck, have become the vehicle all the rich 45-55 year old soccer moms drive to spors events. They are everywhere here and most of these women suck at knowing how/where to park, just like they sucked at driving big SUVs.


That is all for now
 
Yeah, seems like the first ones to buy those "trendy" things like hybrid cars or EVs are always some attention-seeking assholes.

Comes with everything "new". That's how world works.
 
I haven't met a single Tesla owner who actually cares about the environment; they just got one because it looks cool or as a status symbol. I have a hard time respecting people like that.
 
I think you are just a hater because you don't own a Tesla <Y2JSmirk>
 
I know a couple Tesla owners that don't care about the environment. They say they like the tech, or how fast it is. Nowhere in their list is the environment.

However here in California it really isn't cool or a status symbol anymore because so many people have them. They call the model 3 the California Camry for good reason. Theyre a dime a dozen. Besides it's not like a model 3 is even an expensive car.
 
