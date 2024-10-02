Tesla drivers in my area have become the Prius / BMW3series / Soccer Mom vehicle rolled into one.



Tesla drivers near me have now become 1 of 3 groups.



1. Like Prius they drive really slow and terrible and have no clue how to navigate traffic, where to go, how to backup, how to merge, etc. They are a complete hazzard on the road.

2. Like BMW 3 series drivers they are arrogant assholes who somehow think they are cool shit b/c they have a Tesla. They cut people off and think they owned the road as if getting a BMW/Tesla somehow means they've won at life.

3. Soccer moms. The Tesla larger model...,don't konw the name, and now the cyber truck, have become the vehicle all the rich 45-55 year old soccer moms drive to spors events. They are everywhere here and most of these women suck at knowing how/where to park, just like they sucked at driving big SUVs.





That is all for now