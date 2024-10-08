Terrifying spread of super gang as they hit new American city Notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has spread to yet another American city, as police announced a raid that netted 19 arrests.

A bloodthirsty Venezuelan super gang that's been called the 'epitome of evil' has spread to yet another American city, as police in Texas announced the arrests of dozens of people connected to Tren de Aragua.In a pre-dawn operation, a small army of 150 officers raided an apartment complex Saturday Tren de Aragua members had taken over in San Antonio, arresting 19 individuals - four of which have been confirmed gang members.TdA, as the South American gang known to authorities, came to power by selling drugs, child prostitution, sex trafficking and exploiting their own countrymen, crossed into the US in recent years as a wave of Venezuelans arrived in the US during the Biden Administration.Designated as a transnational criminal organization by the US in July, gang members have set up shot in US cities, unleashing a wave of crime in cities like Aurora, New York and Chicago.'This is everywhere - it's Houston, it's Dallas it's every major city, and this is the part that's scary. These criminal element, their tentacles are only getting stronger and longer,' local Congressman Tony Gonzales told Daily Mail.In San Antonio, mobsters were squatting in empty units at the Palatia Apartments and were using the spaces to sell drugs and for human trafficking, Police Chief William McManus confirmed.'One TdA member is a confirmed "enforcer" for that gang,' 15 of which were in the country illegally, the city's top cop added.TdA had been operating in San Antonio for several months, McManus explained, with its members wearing red and baring tattoos.The gang had set up shop in an area of town near the Migrant Resource Center, a shelter run by the City of San Antonio and Catholic Charities that has welcomed over 119,000 migrants since the city starting tracking it in 2023.An undercover officer operating in the migrant shelter was able to gather intelligence that led to the operation, Fox San Antonio reported.The police chief added that authorities knew of other locations where the criminals were operating and would be making more arrests.'We know who you are, and we're coming for you,' McManus said. 'This is just the first place that we're hitting. We've got other places that we're going to hit.This gang is spreading throughout the United States because of open borders.It's only a matter of time before things escalate by Tren de Aragua attacking people or having a turf war with another gang.