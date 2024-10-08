Crime Terrifying spread of bloodthirsty Venezuelan super gang Tren de Aragua as they pop up in American cities

Terrifying spread of super gang as they hit new American city

Notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has spread to yet another American city, as police announced a raid that netted 19 arrests.
Terrifying spread of bloodthirsty Venezuelan super gang Tren de Aragua as they hit new American city: 'Their tentacles are only getting stronger and longer'

A bloodthirsty Venezuelan super gang that's been called the 'epitome of evil' has spread to yet another American city, as police in Texas announced the arrests of dozens of people connected to Tren de Aragua.

In a pre-dawn operation, a small army of 150 officers raided an apartment complex Saturday Tren de Aragua members had taken over in San Antonio, arresting 19 individuals - four of which have been confirmed gang members.

TdA, as the South American gang known to authorities, came to power by selling drugs, child prostitution, sex trafficking and exploiting their own countrymen, crossed into the US in recent years as a wave of Venezuelans arrived in the US during the Biden Administration.

Designated as a transnational criminal organization by the US in July, gang members have set up shot in US cities, unleashing a wave of crime in cities like Aurora, New York and Chicago.

'This is everywhere - it's Houston, it's Dallas it's every major city, and this is the part that's scary. These criminal element, their tentacles are only getting stronger and longer,' local Congressman Tony Gonzales told Daily Mail.

In San Antonio, mobsters were squatting in empty units at the Palatia Apartments and were using the spaces to sell drugs and for human trafficking, Police Chief William McManus confirmed.

'One TdA member is a confirmed "enforcer" for that gang,' 15 of which were in the country illegally, the city's top cop added.

TdA had been operating in San Antonio for several months, McManus explained, with its members wearing red and baring tattoos.

The gang had set up shop in an area of town near the Migrant Resource Center, a shelter run by the City of San Antonio and Catholic Charities that has welcomed over 119,000 migrants since the city starting tracking it in 2023.

An undercover officer operating in the migrant shelter was able to gather intelligence that led to the operation, Fox San Antonio reported.

The police chief added that authorities knew of other locations where the criminals were operating and would be making more arrests.

'We know who you are, and we're coming for you,' McManus said. 'This is just the first place that we're hitting. We've got other places that we're going to hit.

This gang is spreading throughout the United States because of open borders.

It's only a matter of time before things escalate by Tren de Aragua attacking people or having a turf war with another gang.
 
I hate these fucking Central and South American gangs. I hate all gangs, but these guys come into the country from their war torn shitholes and they’re often more violent than other gangs because they feel the need to make a big splash announcing their arrival. ms13 was just the first wave, and still the worst imo. This latest trend of tacking over apartment complexes and making people pay rent is pretty brazen, but American gangs have been taking over large apartment complexes for decades and are responsible for some of the worst gang strongholds because the apartments are built like fortresses, Cabrini green in Chicago (I think), was a notorious one. The cops had a hell of a time serving warrants on those places.
 
nhbbear said:
I hate these fucking Central and South American gangs. I hate all gangs, but these guys come into the country from their war torn shitholes and they’re often more violent than other gangs because they feel the need to make a big splash announcing their arrival. ms13 was just the first wave, and still the worst imo. This latest trend of tacking over apartment complexes and making people pay rent is pretty brazen, but American gangs have been taking over large apartment complexes for decades and are responsible for some of the worst gang strongholds because the apartments are built like fortresses, Cabrini green in Chicago (I think), was a notorious one. The cops had a hell of a time serving warrants on those places.
MS13 is an American gang, it was started in Los Angeles in the 1980's...
 
IMHO, Any gang coming to challenge gangs in another country is toast.
 
nhbbear said:
It it was El Salvador gang members that came here
It was a gang that started in LA to protect El Salvadorian immigrants against the other gangs already here. They didn't come over here as gang members. It wasn't until we shipped a bunch of them back to El Salvador in the early 90's that MS13 took shit over in El Salvador, and then subsequent migrations were coming over as gang members. The roots of the gang is in the US however.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
It was a gang that started in LA to protect El Salvadorian immigrants against the other gangs already here. They didn't come over here as gang members. It wasn't until we shipped a bunch of them back to El Salvador in the early 90's that MS13 took shit over in El Salvador, and then subsequent migrations were coming over as gang members. The roots of the gang is in the US however.
Ok, as I said to rp, fine, but they’re very violent migrants that formed a gang and need eradicated
 
nhbbear said:
Ok, as I said to rp, fine, but they’re very violent migrants that formed a gang and need eradicated
I'm certainly not advocating for them and I agree that the gangs need to be eliminated. I'm just further illustrating the "self inflicted wound" narrative I was talking about. Especially when you look into CIA involvement in those countries where these people are coming from, which includes training death squads on how to brutally murder and torture people.
 
I hope we import a billion of them. Kamala needs to take in all the Latin American gangs south of the border to terrorize and replace all the racist whites in this country. And all the racist "model minority" Asians who look down on people darker than them.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
The US should probably stop putting massive sanctions on Venezuela while trying to coup their government, and intentionally inviting hundreds of thousands of their people into our country. Same goes for Haiti. This is a self inflicted problem.
It is all part of the destabilization and destruction of the western world. The Globalists need to destroy all first world countries so they can take over the world and have it all run under a single government.
 
